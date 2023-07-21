Homicides jump, but reported shootings in Erie down so far in 2023, police chief says

Shootings that have plagued Erie over the past several years have continued to injure and kill people in the city so far in 2023.

But there are signs that efforts to curb the gun violence are paying off, at least in the short term, according to Police Chief Dan Spizarny.

Fatal shootings jumped significantly over the first six months of 2023, with seven people killed by gunfire in the city compared to two during the same time period in 2022. There were 27 people shot in Erie between January and July 1, a slight drop compared to the 29 people shot last year, according to Erie Bureau of Police data.

But Spizarny, who released the city's first-half crime statistics this week, noted that, since June 8, only one person had been shot, and that incidents of gun violence have remained low over the first three weeks of July.

June 8 is significant, he said, because that is when a federal indictment was unsealed alleging 58 accused members and associates of an Erie street gang known as 4-Nation were involved in drug dealing, gun-related offenses and other criminal activity. Twenty-two of the suspects are accused of committing racketeering by operating the gang.

"The sweep of the 4-Nation gang is going to reduce gang violence, which will hopefully bring down the number of people shot," Spizarny said. "We know that most of those people shot were gang-related."

Shots-fired incidents declining

Spizarny also pointed out that shots-fired incidents in Erie were down nearly 50% during the first six months of 2023, with 76 reported shootings compared to 145 over the first half of 2022.

Police cleared 37 of those shots-fired cases by making 61 arrests, the chief said.

"So we're arresting multiple people on those calls, because it's usually not one-on-one, its groups of people, and we'll charge them all," Spizarny said.

Homicides in Erie, including the fatal shooting of a man at the Quick Stop on West 18th Street on May 16, 2023, have increased in Erie so far this year. But Police Chief Dan Spizarny said reports of shots fired in the city are down nearly 50 %.

Police are making progress on solving 19 of the shots-fired incidents that haven't resulted in arrests so far, he added.

The 61 arrests made in the 37 shots-fired incidents that were solved shows the attention Erie police are giving to those calls, "simply because a bullet could hit and kill someone," Spizarny said. He said police are putting detectives on each incident, and investigators are interviewing people, pulling evidence such as surveillance video and doing everything they can to take people wielding guns off the street.

How will ShotSpotter, tip411 help?

Among the new tools that Erie police are using to aid them in shots-fired investigations are a recently-installed ShotSpotter gunshot detection system that is covering a roughly 6-mile section of the city. The system has already led police to a few locations where they have collected evidence of a shooting, according to investigators.

Another new tool that was launched this week is tip411, a system that allows the public to contact and communicate with Erie police anonymously through a free app through the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store by searching for Erie PD. Those who don't have a smartphone can also text 847411 and use the keyword EriePD. Tips can also be passed along on the department's website.

The tip line is not monitored at all hours, and those with emergencies should call 911, according to police.

"This will hopefully make the public feel more comfortable if they want to remain anonymous," Spizarny said of tip411. "If they provide information about suspicious activity, and if we solve or prevent those crimes, it's going to make the city safer."

Which reported crimes have decreased, increased?

Among the reported crimes in Erie that decreased over the first six months of 2023 compared to last year were robberies, down 6%; burglaries, down 33%; thefts from motor vehicles, down 52%; and stolen firearms, down 61%, according to police bureau statistics.

Reported crimes that increased included aggravated assaults, up 84%; thefts, up 14%; rapes, up 83%; and sex offenses, up 26%.

Spizarny said police are concerned about the rise in rapes and sex offenses, and will continue to watch and study the numbers to see what might be driving them.

