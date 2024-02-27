Homicides reported in Calumet City, Country Club Hills and Harvey

Three homicides have been reported in the last week in Calumet City, Country Club Hills and Harvey, according to authorities.

In Calumet City, Derane Wilson, 53, of the 300 block of 154th Place, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and she was pronounced dead shortly before 9:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Additional information was not immediately available from Calumet City police.

A Country Club Hills man, Gerald Rhymes, 58, of the 3700 block of West 168th Street, died of multiple blunt force injuries and was pronounced dead at 9 p.m. Sunday, according to the medical examiner’s office, which determined that Rhymes was a victim of assault and ruled his death a homicide.

A message left with the Country Club Hills Police Department seeking information about the homicide was not immediately returned.

The medical examiner’s office also reported the shooting death of a 17-year-old male, Rijah Williams, in Harvey.

The office said that Williams’ address was not known. Taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, Williams died of a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at 2:35 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities said they are investigating the three homicides.