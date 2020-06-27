Homology Medicines, Inc. (FIXX): Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up

The financial regulations require hedge funds and wealthy investors that exceeded the $100 million equity holdings threshold to file a report that shows their positions at the end of every quarter. Even though it isn't the intention, these filings to a certain extent level the playing field for ordinary investors. The latest round of 13F filings disclosed the funds' positions on March 31st, about a week after the S&P 500 Index bottomed. We at Insider Monkey have made an extensive database of more than 821 of those established hedge funds and famous value investors' filings. In this article, we analyze how these elite funds and prominent investors traded Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) based on those filings.

Is Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) a buy here? The smart money is turning bullish. The number of long hedge fund bets rose by 6 recently. Our calculations also showed that FIXX isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). FIXX was in 15 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 9 hedge funds in our database with FIXX holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

[caption id="attachment_364894" align="aligncenter" width="392"] James E. Flynn of Deerfield Management[/caption]

James Flynn Deerfield Management More

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, blockchain technology's influence will go beyond online payments. So, we are checking out this futurist's moonshot opportunities in tech stocks. We interview hedge fund managers and ask them about their best ideas. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. For example we are checking out stocks recommended/scorned by legendary Bill Miller. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when the S&P 500 was trading at 3150 in February after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. Now let's go over the latest hedge fund action encompassing Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX).

What have hedge funds been doing with Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 67% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 7 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in FIXX a year ago. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, Deerfield Management held the most valuable stake in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX), which was worth $62.7 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Vivo Capital which amassed $15.7 million worth of shares. Cormorant Asset Management, Rock Springs Capital Management, and Ghost Tree Capital were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Deerfield Management allocated the biggest weight to Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX), around 1.99% of its 13F portfolio. Vivo Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 1.42 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to FIXX.