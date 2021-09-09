Homophobe busted in Brooklyn bodega attack

Police have arrested one of the three suspects who slashed, stabbed and robbed two men with a glass bottle and a screwdriver during an anti-gay attack inside a Brooklyn bodega, police said Thursday.

Jonathan Carter, 31, was grabbed Wednesday for the Sept. 4 attack inside a store on Broadway near Halsey St. in Bushwick.

The victims, ages 38 and 28, were inside the store around 2:10 a.m. when the suspects came in and started lobbing anti-gay statements at them, cops said.

“It’s Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve!” one of the men screamed as they called one of the victims, who identifies as gay, a “f-----,” sources said. “We’re not with that gay s---!”

The creeps then attacked the two friends, stabbing the older victim in the chin and lip with a screwdriver. The younger man was slashed in his right shoulder and right hand with a broken bottle.

A third man held the two as they were attacked and robbed of their cash and iPhones, cops said.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries. The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

Cops charged Carter with attempted murder, robbery as a hate crime, assault as a hate crime, aggravated harassment and other charges. His arraignment was pending in Brooklyn Criminal Court Thursday.

Police on Thursday released surveillance images of the third man wanted for the attack.

Anyone with information regarding the two remaining suspects is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.