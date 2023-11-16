'Homosexuality' is now legal in Murfreesboro, city leaders decide in response to lawsuit

The term "homosexuality" stopped being part of a city code prohibiting inappropriate "sexual conduct," the Murfreesboro City Council decided recently.

City Manager Craig Tindall advised the council to update a city ordinance, dating back to 1949, following a federal First Amendment lawsuit from BoroPride LGBTQ+ supporters and a court order from Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw Jr., the chief judge for the U.S. District Court in Nashville.

The council in a unanimous 5-0 vote agreed to eliminate the term, "homosexuality," from the code's definition prohibiting inappropriate sexual conduct. Council members Austin Maxwell and Jami Averwater were absent.

The LGBTQ+ festival organizers and the American Civil Liberties Union won the court order and a change in the city code prior to the Oct. 28 BoroPride free event for all ages at Tennessee Miller Coliseum in north Murfreesboro.

Crenshaw's ruling tells the Murfreesboro city manager, Mayor Shane McFarland and the council that they "shall not enforce or take any action pursuant to the provision to Murfreesboro City Code 21-71 that includes 'homosexuality' within the definition of 'sexual conduct.'"

The city responded to the court order by saying the government reached a compromise with BoroPride pertaining to the code in question.

Enforcement of the code and the city's recent community decency standards ordinance has concerned supporters of BoroPride and the Rutherford County Library System who worry about book banning.

City manager addresses outdated statute

The code dates back to 1949 in defining prohibited “sexual conduct” that includes “homosexuality,” and the language remained in place with a 1977 code update, according to an Oct. 19 council agenda report from the city manager.

“The term homosexuality is an anachronism unenforceable under current law,” Tindall's report said. “Therefore, it should be excluded from the definitions used in these ordinances.”

The council and mayor refrained from commenting when they agreed to update the code by deleting the word “homosexuality” from the definition of “sexual conduct."

Tindall during the meeting only talked about updating "language" in a code that's "unenforceable" without discussing details of the language in question.

The City Council Oct. 19 agenda report from Tindall suggested updating the ordinance was about clarifying code sections that are enforceable for purpose of public safety.

Tindall’s report also said the city has no recollection of ever having enforced the code that prohibited “homosexuality.”

First Amendment expert weighs in

The council's decision to update the code because of a long past position is not uncommon for governments, said Ken Paulson, director of the Free Speech Center at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro.

“There was a time in the 20th century where governments assumed they had the right to control lifestyles and personal decisions, including living a homosexual lifestyle,” said Paulson, who's also an MTSU media professor and a former editor in chief for USA Today. “It’s a reminder to every government body to recognize that those days are long gone, and anachronistic elements of a legislative code can prove embarrassing.”

The U.S. Supreme Court banned sodomy laws in 2003 with the Lawrence v. Texas case, said John Vile, a 47-year political science professor, including 35 years at MTSU. The high court ruling means "private, adult and consensual sexual intimacy of same sexes may not be punished by the state," said Vile, who's also the dean of MTSU's Honors College.

BoroPride volunteer Matt Ferry of Murfreesboro said he's glad the council took "homosexuality" out of the ordinance.

"Of course, they only did that after the judge slapped them down and said that BoroPride must happen," Ferry said. "The problem is that the mayor and the city manager keep equating LGBTQ+ with actual sex predators, which couldn’t be further from the truth."

Ferry, past chairman of the Rutherford County Democratic Party, said city officials "keep trying to push this" perspective.

"It’s hurting our LGBTQ+ community," Ferry said. "It’s intimidating them. They were already afraid to come out in the open in Murfreesboro. This is going to make it worse. This is going to make them not want to live here. If Murfreesboro is truly a welcoming place, we should be embracing these folks and not trying to push them away or criminalize them."

City manager opposed BoroPride's 2022 public drag show

The city's controversy with BoroPride began following the September 2022 festival and drag show.

Tindall sent a letter to BoroPride organizers about a month after the 2022 festival telling them he'd deny any future permits on city property and accused them of exposing “children to a harmful prurient interest."

The 2022 event attracted more than 7,000 people to Cannonsburgh Village, a historic parks and recreation property on Front Street and across Broad Street from Murfreesboro City Hall in the downtown area.

BoroPride organizers were able to book the 2023 festival by reaching an agreement with MTSU by using the Murfreesboro university's Tennessee Miller Coliseum off West Thompson Lane in north Murfreesboro.

The 2023 event attracted 4,500 people, which is a decrease of of more than 2,500 from previous year.

