Homrighausen attorneys object to some theft charge evidence

Dover Mayor Richard P. Homrighausen sits in the courtroom of Judge Elizabeth Lehigh Thomakos for his arraignment on 15 criminal counts, including theft in office, on March 30 at the Tuscarawas County Courthouse in New Philadelphia.

NEW PHILADELPHIA — Attorneys representing Dover's suspended mayor are asking a judge to exclude some evidence of theft offenses from his criminal trial.

Richard P. Homrighausen is charged with theft in office for pocketing $9,295 in fees he received for performing weddings, and 14 additional criminal counts.

More: Dover Mayor Richard Homrighausen pleads not guilty to 15 criminal charges

Lawyers for Homrighausen filed a motion in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court that said evidence of theft offenses not identified in the indictment violates the defendant's right to be tried only on the basis of charges and information presented to the grand jury.

The motion by Mark R. DeVan and William C. Livingston of Cleveland asks Judge Elizabeth Lehigh Thomakos to exclude evidence of alleged theft offenses not set forth in the indictment.

Their filing says the theft-in-office indictment would permit Homrighausen to be convicted on the basis of allegations different from what was presented to the grand jury.

The motion filed Monday says the indictment "merely lists that the defendant committed a theft offense over the course of a seven year span from January 1, 2014 to January 4, 2021.

"However, the prosecution plans to introduce evidence of over 300 distinct theft offenses, without any evidence or indication that the grand jury was presented with that information or that it made a determination as to probable cause to return charges for any of those offenses," DeVan and Livingston wrote. "All that can be ascertained from the Indictment is that the grand jury found that there was sufficient evidence of one continuing theft offense occurring over the course of a period of seven years."

A hearing is scheduled for Thursday before Thomakos on another motion filed by Homrighausen's lawyers. It seeks to have two criminal charges against him dismissed. They relate to the employment of his son Peter with the city of Dover. Special prosecutors Robert F. Smith and Samuel J. Kirk wrote in their reply that dismissing the charges would be contrary to established law in Ohio.

Story continues

More: Prosecutors argue against Homrighausen's request to dismiss two criminal charges

More: Homrighausen seeks to have 2 of 15 criminal charges dismissed, some evidence excluded

It also seeks to have the judge suppress all evidence of Homrighausen's city tax returns, and all evidence derived from them, including his state and federal income tax returns. The motion to suppress says the tax returns were obtained illegally as the result of an unlawful administrative subpoena served on Dover Auditor Nicole Stoldt.

Homrighausen's criminal trial is scheduled to start Sept. 20 before Thomakos.

He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him. The other charges are six counts of filing incomplete, false, and fraudulent tax returns; four counts of soliciting improper compensation; and two counts of dereliction of duty.

Homrighausen was suspended from office by a three-judge panel pending the outcome of his criminal case. Former City Council President Shane Gunnoe is serving as interim mayor.

Reach Nancy at 330-364-8402 or nancy.molnar@timesreporter.com.

On Twitter: @nmolnarTR

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Defense lawyers for indicted Dover mayor seek theft evidence exclusion