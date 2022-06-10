Homrighausen seeks to have 2 of 15 criminal charges dismissed, some evidence excluded

NEW PHILADELPHIA — Attorneys representing suspended Dover Mayor Richard P. Homrighausen have asked the judge to dismiss two of the 15 criminal charges against him.

The charges relate to actions he took regarding the employment of his son, Peter, by the city.

In another motion filed in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court, defense attorneys Mark R. DeVan and William C. Livingston asked Judge Elizabeth Lehigh Thomakos to suppress all evidence of Homrighausen's city tax returns, and all evidence derived from them, including his state and federal income tax returns.

The motion to suppress says the tax returns were obtained illegally as the result of an unlawful administrative subpoena served on Dover Auditor Nicole Stoldt. The motion says Homrighausen's city tax returns were obtained without a warrant based on probable cause or court order, in violation of his constitutional and statutory rights. The brief supporting the motion says a city auditor does not have authority to release confidential tax returns "at the mere request of state auditors without a proper judicial order."

DeVan and Livingston asked the court to dismiss the charge of having an unlawful interest in a public contract, which alleges that Homrighausen assisted in his son's hiring at the city light plant, and the charge of representation by a public official or employee, regarding the father's involvement in the settlement of a grievance regarding overtime pay for the son.

Regarding the hiring, the defense attorneys wrote that the city law director was aware of Peter Homrighausen's hiring in March 2013.

"None of the city officials raised any concerns with the mayor about his presence at or procedure used in the hiring of his son — either at the time of his employemnt or since then," said the brief from DeVan and Livingston.

They wrote that the city Law Director Douglas O'Meara was among five city officials who assented to the mayor signing a 2016 grievance mediation resolution affecting Peter Homrighausen and two other light plant employees regarding overtime compensation.

"Over the past six years, the law director — the chief legal advisor to the city — never mentioned anything resembling a criticism of the defendant's limited role in the grievance procedure involving Peter Homrighausen and his fellow employees, or its results," DeVan and Livingston wrote. "Thus, it would violate due process of law to now hold him criminally liable six years late for that conduct."

Homrighausen's criminal trial is scheduled to start Sept. 20 before Thomakos.

He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him. The other charges are theft in office; six counts of filing incomplete, false, and fraudulent tax returns; four counts of soliciting improper compensation; and two counts of dereliction of duty.

The theft-in-office charge alleges that he pocketed wedding fees that should have been directed to the city. The charges about tax returns allege that he failed to report the income.

Homrighausen was suspended from office by a three-judge panel pending the outcome of his criminal case.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Lawyers for suspended Dover mayor seek dismissal of two charges