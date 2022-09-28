Trial for suspended Dover Mayor Homrighausen rescheduled for Nov. 8

Now-suspended Dover Mayor Richard P. Homrighausen sits in the courtroom of Judge Elizabeth Lehigh Thomakas during his March 30 arraignment.

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ The twice-delayed criminal trial of suspended Dover Mayor Richard P. Homrighausen has been rescheduled for Nov. 8.

In a judgment entry filed Wednesday, Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Elizabeth Lehigh Thomakos set the new date and granted a motion from the defense to delay the trial.

On Sept. 23, Homrighausen’s lawyer Mark R. DeVan asked for the trial to be delayed because of an unspecified personal family matter. Special Prosecutor Robert F. Smith of the State Auditor's Office did not object.

Homrighausen has pleaded not guilty to charges of theft in office, four counts of soliciting improper compensation, two counts of dereliction of duty, having an unlawful interest in a public contract and representation by a public official.

Seven charges relate to the collection of fees for officiating at weddings. The theft-in-office charge alleges that he pocketed $9,295 for some 270 ceremonies.

The charges of soliciting improper compensation involve accusations that Homrighausen took money for performing four weddings. The prosecutor has said those charges are meant to flesh out the theft charges. They are expected to be examined in detail at the trial.

Both dereliction of duty charges allege that Homrighausen failed to turn over wedding fees to the city treasury between Jan. 1, 2014, and Jan. 4, 2021.

The charge of having an unlawful interest in a public contract relates to his involvement, from Nov. 1, 2012, to March 4, 2013, in the city's hiring of his son, Peter.

The charge of representation by a public official arises from Homrighausen participating in, and ruling on, an overtime grievance filed by the same son, then a city light plant employee, on Feb. 21, 2016.

A final pretrial hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 7.

A jury trial was initially scheduled for Sept. 20, then moved to Sept. 27 because a key prosecution witness had COVID.

