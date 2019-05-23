Honda, Acura Vehicles Recalled to Fix Improper Takata Airbag Repairs

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

Approximately 19,000 Honda and Acura vehicles are being recalled to replace airbags that were improperly installed as part of the massive Takata airbag recall.

Honda says that in the process of replacing faulty Takata passenger-side airbags, “dealer technicians at several U.S. dealers may have installed replacement inflators incorrectly.” As a result, airbags might not inflate properly in a crash, which could increase the risk of injury.



The automaker says that no improper airbag deployments or injuries have occurred as a result of this problem. This recall is related to similar campaigns from 2017 and 2018.

Earlier this year, Honda recalled 1.1 million vehicles because it discovered a manufacturing flaw in replacement Takata driver-side airbags. Some of the same vehicles are covered by both recalls.



All these vehicles were already part of the largest and most complex automotive recall in U.S. history, covering at least 50 million Takata airbag inflators in 37 million vehicles from 19 manufacturers, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.



The devices use ammonium nitrate to inflate the airbag in the event of a crash. The ammonium nitrate can become unstable over time, particularly when exposed to high temperatures and humidity, leading to inflators that explode with an unexpectedly violent force.



At least 15 drivers and passengers in the U.S. have died and more than 250 people have been injured because of the airbag inflators, NHTSA says.

The Details

Vehicles recalled: 19,000 cars and SUVs, including:



• 2009 to 2014 Acura TSX

• 2011 to 2013 Acura TSX Sport Wagon

• 2010 to 2012 Acura ZDX

• 2008 to 2012 Honda Accord

• 2010 to 2011 Honda Accord Crosstour

• 2012 to 2014 Honda Crosstour

• 2006 to 2011 Honda Civic

• 2006 to 2011 Honda Civic Hybrid and Civic NGV

• 2007 to 2011 Honda CR-V

• 2009 to 2013 Honda Fit

• 2010 to 2013 Honda Insight

• 2009 to 2015 Honda Pilot



The problem: Replacement passenger-side airbags may have been installed incorrectly and might not inflate properly in the event of a crash.



The fix: Dealers will inspect and, if needed, repair the vehicles free of charge.



How to contact the manufacturer: Honda and Acura will notify owners in late June 2019. Owners can go to the Acura Recall Lookup or Honda Recall Lookup page, or call 888-234-2138, to determine whether their vehicle is affected.



NHTSA campaign number: 19V378



Check to see whether your vehicle has an open recall: NHTSA’s website will tell you whether your vehicle has any open recalls that need to be addressed.



If you plug your car’s 17-digit vehicle identification number (VIN) into NHTSA’s website and a recall doesn’t appear, it means your vehicle doesn’t currently have any open recalls. Because automakers issue recalls often, and for many older vehicles, we recommend checking back regularly to see whether your vehicle has had a recall issued.

