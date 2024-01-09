Honda bets its electric future on 'thin, light' 0 series EVs at CES 2024

Honda is dunking on the 'thick, heavy' electric vehicle trend in an attempt to build buzz around its upcoming 0 series EVs.

At CES 2024, the automaker teased two concept vehicles, the Saloon and Space-Hub, and said the first commercial model in its 0 series EV lineup will launch in North America in 2026.

Honda's first 0 series model is apparently "based on" the Saloon concept — a low-slung, roomy yet sporty EV that looks a little like a CGI set piece from a Blade Runner sequel. The van-like Space-Hub, meanwhile, seems a bit less dystopic at first blush.

Image Credits: Honda

Honda exec Shinji Aoyama boasted in a statement that these concepts are "overwhelmingly different from other EVs," but that's typical of concepts; by the time vehicles commercially launch, practicality and mass-market appeal typically win out over aesthetic exploration.

In other words, don't hold your breath for headrests that double as touchscreen displays.

The interior of Honda's Saloon concept EV

An apparent render depicts the inside of Honda's Saloon concept EV. Image credits: Honda

Honda's announcement included a dig at the maximalist approach electric-vehicle makers have taken lately. "The mobility we dream of is not an extension of the trend of ‘thick, heavy, but smart’ EVs," global CEO Toshihiro Mibe said in a statement. "We will create a completely new value from zero based on thin, light and wise as the foundation for our new Honda 0 EV series," he added. Electric vehicles are getting dangerously heavy, a trend that threatens the lives of pedestrians and demands larger batteries and more energy to compensate for vehicle weight. Honda didn't go into specifics about the first 0 series models; for now, all we have are these brief comments. (But if the company wants to prioritize relatively light vehicles, then why did it kill the Honda e?)

Image credits: Honda

The Saloon features "sustainable materials [...] throughout the exterior and interior," according to Honda's press release. Yet, Honda didn't say which materials it used when TechCrunch asked for details. Honda also didn't say specify if it plans to use such materials when it commercially launches its first 0 series electric vehicles.

Honda has lagged in the switch to electrics, and it recently called it quits on a plan to co-develop "affordable" electric vehicles with GM. Though Honda plans to launch an electric Prologue this year, the automaker intends to launch 30 EVs by 2030. That's why the 0 series launch will be a big moment for Honda. It's not much to go on, but it's still our closest look yet at Honda's electrified future.