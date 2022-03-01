🌱 Honda Center Memorial + Wintersburg Church Destroyed, Too

Morning, Huntington Beach; today is World Music Therapy Day! Here's everything you need to know to get this Tuesday started off right.

The memorial for HB’s fallen officer is taking place on March 8. Also, why did Republic Services demolish the church structure that was left untouched by the manse fire? Finally, a car chase during lunchtime.



First, today's weather:

Pleasant with sunshine. High: 75 Low: 47.

Here are the top stories today in Huntington Beach:

The memorial service for fallen Huntington Beach Police Officer Nicholas Vella will be on March 8. The location is the Honda Center in Anaheim at 10 a.m. You will remember that the officer died last month in a helicopter crash. (CBS) The Wintersburg Japanese Presbyterian Mission building has been destroyed. The 1910 manse burned on Friday morning. We learned Sunday that the church, which was connected to the manse, did not burn. Nevertheless, it was reduced to rubble after “a bulldozer from property owner Republic Services entered the site and began tearing down the remains of the manse. . . . The fire department requested Republic to remove a portion of the manse to ensure the safety of firefighters and to protect surrounding structures.” (Preserve Orange County) There was a car chase that went through HB today. Right around 12:35 p.m., “the chase was on surface streets in the Huntington Beach area.” It began in Lakewood when an attempted murder suspect sought to evade police and ended in Costa Mesa. (KTLA) The HB City School District reports that as of Monday, there were three confirmed cases of COVID-19 among a total student and teacher population of 5,513. Two were at Dwyer Middle School. One was at Sowers Middle School. (HBCSD) Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris visited Hambone’s Bar and Grill as part of the February Restaurant Spotlight. She presented a certificate to part-owner Lillian Bitar. Bitar recommends the Soul Bowl! (@AsmCottie)

Today in Huntington Beach:

In-Person Story Time at the Central Library (10 AM)

Sew Fun Club at Moore's Sewing & Vacuum (10 AM)

Pub Quiz at 2nd Floor (6 PM)

Hip Hop is Fun at the Westminster Arts Academy (6:30 PM to March 22, 7:30 PM)

Comedy Night At Gallagher's Pub (7:30 PM)

From my notebook:

A Park Huntington neighbor is looking to host Edison Softball pasta, breadsticks and salad the day before games as a team building evening. Who would be a local restaurant that could accommodate with good prices? (Nextdoor)

