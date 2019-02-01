Honda Covers the Civic Type R and NSX in Gold for Australian Anniversary

From Car and Driver

When you need to move a slow-selling supercar, you'll try anything. A few months ago, Honda calmed Japanese babies with Acura NSX engine sounds from a pillow. Now it has wrapped an NSX in gold vinyl and parked it in a field of Australian sheep.

Like the pillow, there's no production gold NSX planned for Honda’s 50th anniversary in Australia, and certainly no gold-plated gas generators, lawnmowers, or motorcycles. The photo montage celebrates Honda's official distributorship in Oz since 1969, the same year Honda launched its first car, the 600, in Hawaii.

Wraps really aren't our thing, but the HRU19 Buffalo Premium lawnmower looks resplendent, and we hadn't realized what a cute nugget the EU22i generator was all this time. Even the Civic Type R wears gold better than all of its other factory colors. The real deal is the CBR1000RR Fireblade, which, we shouldn't need to remind you, can strip the gilt wrapper off the 306-hp Type R and the 573-hp, triple-electric-motor NSX without much effort. But deep in the outback, a good shepherd could put the CRF450L dirt bike or the CRF50F minibike to proper use.

Honda-er, Acura-added a new Thermal Orange Pearl to the 2019 NSX that is a few shades off from this sunny Aussie yellow. At the moment, the NSX factory in Ohio doesn't accept paint-to-sample orders, but since each car receives more than 20 hours in the paint booth, it would be a shame to cover any of their brilliant finishes with a film.

