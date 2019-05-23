Honda CR-V Recalled for Airbags That May Unexpectedly Deploy

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

Honda is recalling 118,598 of its 2019 CR-V SUVs because airbags can suddenly deploy even without a crash occurring. Metal on the inside of the steering wheel can cut into wires there, causing a short circuit, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The automaker says the damage could also cause the steering-wheel-mounted control buttons to malfunction. Or the horn may sound unexpectedly. It might also illuminate the supplemental restraint system warning light on the dash, indicating an airbag problem. Honda says the unexpected airbag deployment would be the worst-case outcome.

Honda says it is aware of six unprompted airbag deployments related to this problem; three of them included injury claims. The automaker says it has not received any reports of crashes related to this problem. This action is not related to the Takata airbag recalls.

The Details

Vehicles involved: 118,598 of the 2019 Honda CR-V SUVs built from Oct. 3, 2018, through April 1, 2019.

The problem: Metal on the inside of the steering wheel can cut into wires and could cause a short circuit.

The fix: Dealers will install a protective cover on the steering-wheel core and replace the wiring harness there at no charge to owners. But, Honda notes in its statement, “A limited supply of replacement parts and a special tool needed for the recall repair will become available in early June 2019, with more parts expected to reach dealers in subsequent weeks.” The automaker says owners should schedule a repair appointment as soon as they receive the recall notification.

How to contact the manufacturer: Owners may contact Honda customer service at 888-234-2138. The recall is expected to begin July 8, 2019. The automaker’s number for this recall is R4S.

NHTSA campaign number: 19V383

Check to see whether your vehicle has an open recall: NHTSA’s website will tell you whether your vehicle has any open recalls that need to be addressed.

If you plug your car’s 17-digit vehicle identification number (VIN) into NHTSA’s website and a recall doesn’t appear, it means your vehicle doesn’t currently have any open recalls. Because automakers issue recalls often, and for many older vehicles, we recommend checking back regularly to see whether your vehicle has had a recall issued.

More from Consumer Reports:

Consumer Reports is an independent, nonprofit organization that works side by side with consumers to create a fairer, safer, and healthier world. CR does not endorse products or services, and does not accept advertising. Copyright © 2019, Consumer Reports, Inc.