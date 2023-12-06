Honda to debut new global EV Series

Dec. 6—TOKYO, Japan — Honda will introduce 30 new EVs globally by 2030 with a global sales volume of 2 million units. In North America, Honda has laid out an aggressive timeline of EV introductions leading to 2030 and ultimately to 100% zero-emission automobile sales by 2040, which includes battery electric and fuel cell electric powered models.

Honda will showcase the global EV series models and several key technologies that illustrate the significant transformation Honda is currently undergoing.

The Honda press conference at CES will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, with both Global CEO (Director, President and Representative Executive Officer) Toshihiro Mibe and Global EVP (Director, Executive Vice President and Representative Executive Officer) Shinji Aoyama. They will speak about Honda's vision for an electrified society and unveil the new global EV series.

Honda is transforming its business operations to align with the new Global Brand Slogan: "The Power of Dreams — How we move you." This slogan illustrates how Honda will create mobility products and services which enable people to "transcend various constraints such as time and place," and to "augment their abilities and possibilities." — Information provided