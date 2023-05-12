Honda e:Ny1 - Photos From Every Angle

TheStreet.com

Vehicle recalls can be inconvenient and frustrating for car owners, and Tesla has been cited in a recent study by iSeeCars.com as having four of the top five models that are most likely to be recalled over a 30-year span. Of course, if Tesla's over-the-air software updates are removed from the equation, the top vehicle on the list, Tesla's Model Y, dropped to No. 7, while the Model 3 which was No. 3 on the list fell to 11th. Also in March, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into reports of steering wheels detaching from Tesla's 2023 Model Y SUVs while the vehicles were driving.