Honda aims to shift car sales entirely to EVs by 2040

To help it meet carbon neutrality targets, Honda aims to shift all of its global car sales to electric vehicles (EVs) and fuel cell vehicles (FCVs) by 2040. The company expects EVs and FCVs to account for 40 percent of vehicle sales in major markets by 2030 and 80 percent by 2035.

Honda will of course need to make more EVs and FCVs to reach those goals, and that's where e:Architecture comes into play. It's a new EV platform that Honda is leading. The company plans to roll out the first EVs built on e:Architecture in the latter half of this decade. They'll debut in North America before expanding to other regions.

In the meantime, Honda will harness GM's Ultium battery system . The companies are jointly developing two SUVs with Ultium batteries, an Acura and a Honda-branded vehicle. The goal is to bring the cars to the North America market in the 2024 model year.

Honda also aims to have zero traffic collision deaths involving its cars and motorcycles by 2050. As such, the automaker plans to add its omnidirectional ADAS (advanced driver-assistance system) to all models it releases in major markets by 2030. Honda says omnidirectional ADAS is a planned upgrade from Honda Sensing. It's using insights it learned from working on level 3 automated driving to bolster the ADAS tech.