Honda aims to shift car sales entirely to EVs by 2040

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

To help it meet carbon neutrality targets, Honda aims to shift all of its global car sales to electric vehicles (EVs) and fuel cell vehicles (FCVs) by 2040. The company expects EVs and FCVs to account for 40 percent of vehicle sales in major markets by 2030 and 80 percent by 2035.

Honda will of course need to make more EVs and FCVs to reach those goals, and that's where e:Architecture comes into play. It's a new EV platform that Honda is leading. The company plans to roll out the first EVs built on e:Architecture in the latter half of this decade. They'll debut in North America before expanding to other regions.

In the meantime, Honda will harness GM's Ultium battery system. The companies are jointly developing two SUVs with Ultium batteries, an Acura and a Honda-branded vehicle. The goal is to bring the cars to the North America market in the 2024 model year.

Honda also aims to have zero traffic collision deaths involving its cars and motorcycles by 2050. As such, the automaker plans to add its omnidirectional ADAS (advanced driver-assistance system) to all models it releases in major markets by 2030. Honda says omnidirectional ADAS is a planned upgrade from Honda Sensing. It's using insights it learned from working on level 3 automated driving to bolster the ADAS tech.

Recommended Stories

  • Disney's latest robot will bring Groot and other characters to life

    Project Kiwi could one day make Disney theme parks feel more real.

  • Honda aims for 100% electric vehicles by 2040, says new CEO

    Honda Motor Co is aiming to increase its ratio of electric vehicles (EVs) and fuel cell vehicles (FCVs) to 100% of all sales by 2040, chief executive Toshihiro Mibe said on Friday. Speaking at his first news conference since taking the helm of Japan's second-largest automaker at the beginning of April, Mibe said the company supported the government's green goals. "I believe it is the responsibility of an automaker to achieve our carbon-free goal on a 'tank-to-wheel' basis," Mibe said.

  • Spotify might counter Apple with its own podcast subscription service

    Spotify may reportedly launch paid podcast subscriptions next week, offering an answer to Apple's just-launched feature.

  • Volkswagen's ID.4 will race in the Mexican 1000 Rally

    When the Mexican 1000 Rally kicks off on April 25th, Volkswagen's new ID.4 SUV will be one of the cars competing in the grueling 1,141-mile off-road race.

  • The 2020 iPad Pro is at an all time low as 2021 pre-orders open

    The 12.9-inch 2020 iPad Pro with LTE is now on sale for $1,000, or $250 off the regular price -- the best deal we've seen yet.

  • Apple faces lawsuit over its iTunes 'buy' button

    Apple is facing a putative class action lawsuit for allegedly misleading consumers by telling them they can 'buy' media on its iTunes store.

  • Toyota Land Cruiser 300-series spotted in the sheetmetal

    The Toyota Land Cruiser will cease sales in America after 2021, but a next-generation model will soldier on in the rest of the world. The vehicles shown in the photos appear to be wearing the 20-inch wheels, so it's likely the luxury-spec version.

  • Honda Cars PH issues recall of select models over faulty impellers

    Honda Cars Philippines, Inc. (HCPI) announced a voluntary recall that will cover more than 10,000 units from across its lineup including the Accord, BR-V, City, Civic, Civic Type R, CR-V, HR-V, Jazz, and Mobilio. The recall is being made to replace the fuel pumps of 10,863 units of select 2018-2021 models for possible defective impellers. Below are the are affected models and the number of affected units: Model/Year Selling Year No. of Affected Vehicles Accord 2018 2019-2020 30 Accord 2019;2021 2019-2021 55 BR-V 2019-2020 2019-2020 3,094 City 2019-2020 2019-2021 5,100 Civic 2019 2019-2020 667 Civic 2019 2019-2021 234 Civic Type-R 2019 2019-2021 90 CRV 2019 2019-2020 172 HR-V 2019-2020 2019-2020 461 Jazz 2019-2020 2019-2020 600 Mobilio 2018-2019 2019-2021 360 According to HCPI, the initiative is meant to “ensure the safety of customers and address potential fuel pump-related vehicle concerns such as inability to start up or being inoperative.” Affected customers may avail of the fuel pump service kit replacement in any of the 38 Honda Cars dealerships nationwide free of charge. Servicing may take up may take up to a maximum of two hours. Customers of the affected units will receive a recall notification letter through mail. Honda customers can also verify if their vehicle is affected by entering its 17-digit Chassis Number or Vehicle Identification Number on the Chassis/VIN search tool, which may be found at the recall information webpage at www.hondaphil.com/recall. Further, customers are encouraged to schedule an appointment with the Honda Cars dealership of their choice for the fuel pump service kit replacement. Customers can also contact Honda’s customer service hotline, 1-800-1000-HONDA (46632) or (02) 857-7240 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Mondays to Fridays or email update@hondaphil.com for further assistance. Photos from Honda Cars Philippines Inc. Also read: Honda Cars PH to recall more than 10,000 vehicles over fuel pump concerns Honda recalls 8k-plus 1997-1999 Accord, CR-V, Legend over faulty airbag inflators Honda Cars PH Recalls Various Models for Defective Airbags

  • Honda to phase out gas cars, aiming for 100% electric vehicles in North America by 2040

    Honda is aiming to sell only electric vehicles in North America by 2040, joining several other automakers that have hatched similar plans recently.

  • Found your California dream home? Good luck with that — it may be gone by tomorrow

    Homes are flying off the market at a record pace thanks to a perfect storm: pandemic-induced demand for more space, low supply, and apps that make it easier to view, bid for and buy houses — all with a few swipes and clicks.

  • Tesla's solar panels and Powerwall batteries are becoming a package deal

    Elon Musk said that starting next week, if you want a Tesla solar setup, you'll have to order a Powerwall battery too.

  • 'Call of Duty' DLSS upgrades promise a big boost to 4K gaming

    Updates to 'Call of Duty' for 'Warzone' and 'Modern Warfare' now support NVIDIA's DLSS, promising up to much higher frame rates in 4K.

  • Foxconn drastically scales back plans for $10 billion Wisconsin factory

    After promising 13,000 new jobs in the state, Foxconn will only create 1,454 positions.

  • New Honda HR-V Revealed for Europe with Hybrid Powertrain

    A new 2022 HR-V for the U.S. is likely coming soon, too, but we're not sure how similar it will be to this global version.

  • This week's best deals: $100 off the Mac Mini M1 and more

    This week's best tech deals include $100 off the Apple Mac Mini M1, $100 off the latest MacBook Air M1 and 20 percent off the Google WiFi system.

  • SpaceX successfully launches four astronauts into orbit for ISS rendezvous

    SpaceX has successfully launched four astronauts into orbit en route to the International Space Station (ISS) and stuck the landing with the Falcon 9's first stage booster.

  • Lincoln Project’s new nickname for Ted Cruz goes viral

    ‘Fat Wolverine’ trends on Twitter after Texas senator blasts liberal Democrats for proposing to expand Supreme Court

  • Millions face hunger as Myanmar crisis worsens: U.N.

    Up to 3.4 million more people in Myanmar will struggle to afford food in the next three to six months, the United Nations said on Thursday (April 22). The country has plunged into political turmoil after the army seized power from the democratically elected civilian government on February 1.With added economic pressure from the global health crisis, Myanmar is battling a deepening financial crisis. The World Food Program said market prices of rice and cooking oil had risen by 5% and 18% respectively since the end of February. There are signs that families in the commercial capital Yangon were skipping meals and eating less nutritious food. The World Bank forecasts Myanmar's GDP to contract 10% in 2021. The agency's analysis shows that urban areas will be worst affected as job losses are mounting across manufacturing, construction and services. The World Food Program plans to expand its operations to help 3.3 million people, tripling the number of people it helps. It is appealing for $106 million to achieve this goal.

  • Facebook knew pro-Trump insurrectionists organised on site despite publicly saying otherwise

    Just 137 super-inviters recruited the vast majority of members to various insurrectionist groups

  • Caitlyn Jenner officially running for California governor

    Casting herself as a ‘compassionate disrupter,’ the reality TV star and former Olympian hopes to unseat Gavin Newsom in a potential recall election