Honda Motor Co Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Overvalued

The stock of Honda Motor Co (NYSE:HMC, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $30.24 per share and the market cap of $52.2 billion, Honda Motor Co stock appears to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Honda Motor Co is shown in the chart below.





Because Honda Motor Co is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 3.1% over the past five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Honda Motor Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.42, which is in the middle range of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. The overall financial strength of Honda Motor Co is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Honda Motor Co is fair. This is the debt and cash of Honda Motor Co over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Honda Motor Co has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $122.8 billion and earnings of $2.313 a share. Its operating margin is 3.39%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. Overall, the profitability of Honda Motor Co is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Honda Motor Co over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Honda Motor Co is 3.1%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -2.7%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Honda Motor Co's return on invested capital is 1.71, and its cost of capital is 2.99. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Honda Motor Co is shown below:

To conclude, the stock of Honda Motor Co (NYSE:HMC, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. To learn more about Honda Motor Co stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

