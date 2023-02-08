Honda recalls 114,000 Fit, HR-V models over back-up camera issue

Honda is recalling 114,686 vehicles because the display might not show the backup video camera image, according to a report submitted to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall affects Honda’s Fit and HR-V models. Honda told the NHTSA that the issue only affects models with key ignitions.

Affected vehicles:

2018-2020 Honda Fit Hatchback.

2019-2022 Honda HR-V SUV.

Honda has received more than 200 warranty claims over the issue since 2018, according to NHTSA. But no injuries or deaths have been reported.

The defect in some Honda Fit and HR-V vehicles

The Japanese carmaker said the display circuit was improperly manufactured.

The display unit sometimes fails to boot up when the car is ignited because the cranking causes the car’s battery level to drop. If the display doesn’t boot up, it can’t display the backup camera image, according to the NHTSA report.

Owners to be notified in March

Honda will notify impacted owners of the recall on March 13, and ask them to take their vehicle to a Honda dealer where a software update solving the issue will be performed, according to the NHTSA.

