Honda Recalls 200,000 Inverter Generators

Honda has recalled 200,000 inverter generators sold between February 2018 and February 2019 because they can leak gasoline from the fuel valve, posing a fire hazard. Honda has received 19 reports of gasoline leaking from the fuel valve, but the Consumer Product Safety Commission hasn't received any reports of injuries associated with the generator.



The recall involves three variations of the same model of portable generator—the Honda EU2200i, the EU2200i Companion, and the EB2200i. A Honda spokesman said that the flaw can be attributed to a manufacturing defect. “The screws used to assemble the fuel valve may loosen during use, allowing the valve to leak fuel,” says Davis Adams, communications manager for Honda’s power-equipment division.



Consumer Reports hasn't tested the Honda EU2200i inverter generator but has tested the Honda EG2800i, which was the subject of an earlier recall. That recall involved 34,000 generators that could potentially leak fuel from the carburetor. Adams says that even though both recalls involve fuel leakage, they’re unrelated. “The mechanism of the leakage in the earlier recall is completely different from this new recall activity,” he says. "In fact, the models are actually produced at different factories."

“Gasoline-powered products being recalled for fuel leaks are not an uncommon problem,” says John Galeotafiore, who oversees CR’s testing of outdoor power equipment.



Honda is asking owners of the recalled generators to stop using them and contact an authorized Honda power-equipment dealer to schedule a free repair, which involves replacing the fuel valve. “Due to the complicated nature of replacing the fuel valve, this is a repair that can only be accomplished by an authorized dealer,” says Adams.



The company is contacting owners who registered their generators. If you own this model and didn’t register it, you can find the full list of serial numbers on the CPSC’s recall notice. The serial number can be found in the lower corner on one of the side panels of your generator.

Honda Generator Recall Details

The recall: 200,000 inverter generators in red or camo.



The risk: The portable generator can leak gasoline from the fuel valve, posing fire and burn hazards.



Where and when sold: Sold at authorized Honda power-equipment dealers, Home Depot, and other home-improvement stores and online from February 2018 through February 2019 for about $1,100 to $1,300.



The remedy: Owners should stop using the recalled generators and contact a local authorized Honda power-equipment service dealer to schedule a free repair. Honda is contacting all known purchasers directly.



Contact the manufacturer: Call American Honda at 888-888-3139 or check the Recalls and Updates section of the Honda website for information on this and previous recalls.



To report a defective product: Call the CPSC hotline at 800-638-2772 or go to saferproducts.gov.



