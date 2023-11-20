Honda Recalls 248,999 Cars for Potential Crankshaft Defect

Honda is recalling certain 2016-2022 Acura MDX, 2015-2020 Acura TLX, 2018-19 Honda Odyssey, 2016 and 2018-19 Honda Pilot, and 2017 and 2019 Honda Ridgeline models.



There are 248,999 vehicles potentially affected, though the recall notice says only 1% are estimated to have the defect.

According to the recall notice, affected vehicles have a crankshaft that was not manufactured correctly.

More specifically, if you own a 2016-2022 Acura MDX, a 2015-2020 Acura TLX, a 2018-2019 Honda Odyssey, a 2016 and 2018-19 Honda Pilot, or a 2017 or 2019 Honda Ridgeline, you might be part of this recall. According to the recall bulletin, only 1% of the nearly 250,000 vehicles are likely to be affected.

The cause? Apparently, during the manufacturing process for these vehicles, the engine’s crankshaft was improperly machined. More specifically, the connecting rod journals of the crankshaft weren’t properly machined, which can lead to accelerated bearing wear and catastrophic engine damage.

If you have one of these vehicles, there is a resolution. Honda plans on notifying you on January 2, 2024, of the situation. You’ll then need to take your vehicle to the dealer to have it inspected. If the dealer deems it necessary, you’ll get your engine repaired or replaced free of charge. Of course, the latter probably won’t be the most common occurrence, so you might not want to bet on a free engine replacement.

If you’re unsure if your vehicle falls within the window of this recall, you can always use NHTSA’s recall tool, here. You can also use Honda's recall tool here, if you'd prefer.

