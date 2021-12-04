Honda recalls vehicles over concerns about hoods

Reuters

"Initial production will be 4 motor variant, with independent, ultra fast response torque control of each wheel," Musk said in a tweet https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1466798224187006983?s=20. Calling the electric pick-up truck "insane technology bandwagon," Musk said the Cybertruck would have both front and rear-wheel steer that would "not just (turn) like a tank – it can drive diagonally like a crab." Tesla's pick-up truck, first announced in 2019, is made of stainless steel used in rockets and Musk has touted receiving several hundred thousand orders for the Cybertruck when preorders were opened.