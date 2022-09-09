A Honda S2000 Is the Ultimate Jet-Ski Tow Vehicle

Lucas Bell
·2 min read
Photo credit: s2kordie on TikTok
Photo credit: s2kordie on TikTok

Ask any automotive enthusiast to name the best roadsters of the past two decades or so, and the Honda S2000 is sure to arrive near the top of that list. While Mazda’s Miata has long been the people’s choice as far as drop-tops are concerned, the now-defunct S2000 remains a favorite of the track-focused drivers among us. Thanks to TikTok user S2kordie, we now have a chance to see one of these highly sought after sports cars in a new type of environment: tackling a boat launch.

The Honda S2000 was never intended to function as a utility vehicle, which its relatively restrictive size is more than capable of highlighting. The owner's manual for the car also does not make any mention of a towing capacity, as most sports car owners aren’t considering such an endeavor. The manual does note that the car has a load limit of just 400 lbs, however. That figure represents the weight limit of the passengers and any cargo they might be bringing along with them, and it certainly not enough to provide any leeway for a trailered item. That didn’t stop one Honda S2000 owner from taking a chance however, as they outfitted their roadster with Jet-Ski trailer. For reference, the average sit-down Jet Ski like the one in the clip below weighs more than 700 lbs. Regardless, the owner appears to have some experience with this setup. The video starts with the car on a steep boat launch, with the rear wheels kissing the edge of the water. It’s exactly the sort of situation where a truck or SUV would serve you well. That’s not how this owner rolls however, and with just a bit of clutch slip and a prayer, the driver is able to retrieve their aquatic transport without sending their S2000 into the drink. The car then continues to pull up the ramp as if it was born to do this.

We’re not here to tell anybody what they should or shouldn’t do with their cars. Based on the modifications that can be spotted in this short clip alone, it’s clear that the owner finds some sort of enjoyment from owning this JDM icon. That said, it is still somewhat shocking to see an S2000 used in this way. That’s especially true when you consider all of the owner stories related to the rear differential being a bit fragile in these things. Here’s hoping that the owner doesn’t end up with two water-bound machines at some point.

You Might Also Like

Recommended Stories

  • Jeep unveils its 1st electric SUVs for North America, Europe

    Jeep will start selling two fully electric SUVs in North America and another one in Europe over the next two years. The new EVs, Jeep's first, are part of the Stellantis brand's plans to convert half of its U.S. sales and all of its European sales to battery-electric vehicles by 2030. The new vehicles include the Jeep Recon, a four-wheel-drive midsize SUV about the size of the Jeep Wrangler and rival Ford's gas-powered Bronco Sport.

  • Chicago artist turns potholes into mosaics

    STORY: Location: Chicago, IllinoisThis eye-catching kitten mosaic art was transformed from an ugly pothole[Jim Bachor, Pothole artist]“The success of this whole thing and really why it took off is because everyone can relate to it. It doesn’t matter who you are, where you live, how much money you make, whatever. Everyone can relate to potholes and everyone hates them.”Jim Bachor was inspired by mosaics that survived an ancient volcano in Italyand decided to fill potholes in Chicago and beyond with beautiful mosaicsThe street artist also brings his art to Italy and FinlandHis mosaic imageries vary from Taco Bell hot sauce packetsto former U.S. President Donald Trump“Finding good potholes is the most difficult part of the whole process because most don’t work. Pothole art costs a lot of money and time to do and so when I decide to do one I need to make sure that it has the best chance of long-term survival. That the street doesn’t look really beat up and ripe for repaving and what not. It’s the rogue pothole that I really like where it’s like, it’s the right size and the street otherwise is in really good condition.”

  • Honda Sports Car Spied, Looks Like a Baby NSX

    The compact two-seater has mid-engine—or mid-motor—proportions.

  • Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: It's not always pretty but there is help to be had

    Fred Zinkie has his latest list of players to target for a boost in fantasy baseball leagues as the stretch run of the season is here.

  • NFL experts giving Steelers almost no shot at upset

    NFL experts leaning heavily on the Bengals to win this week.

  • Kayaker Circled By Great White Shark Is Definitely Gonna Need A Bigger Boat

    Ilan Toussieh conquered his fear and captured amazing footage of the shark.

  • Remember when the Queen came to Miami?

    The year was 1991 and Queen Elizabeth II came to Miami.

  • Nevada Is Clamping Down On Classic Car Registrations

    Good luck registering your 1981 Camaro!

  • Chrysler Is Once Again Building a Performance Car

    The special edition model is slated to debut on September 13th.

  • One-of-a-Kind Buick Roadmaster Selling at No Reserve

    This incredible sports car is a wonderful option for any enthusiast with a taste for driving with the top down.

  • These Are the Next Electric Cars to Enter the Market

    Future automobiles will shift from engines and gasoline to electric motors and battery packs

  • Chevrolet unveiled the $30,000 Equinox EV, a small, electric SUV with 250 miles of range

    The 2024 Chevy Equinox EV will cost half as much as Tesla's small SUV and $14,000 less than a Ford Mustang Mach-E. See the new SUV.

  • I-5 over Grapevine in California needs repairs after wildfire. Here’s where & how long

    Caltrans in an update Thursday said the work may take months.

  • Jeep unveiled its first 2 electric SUVs for the US — see the high-end Wagoneer S and rugged Recon.

    Jeep revealed its first two electric SUVs going on sale in the US. Learn more about the high-end Wagoneer S and rugged Recon.

  • Will Rivian Automotive Be Worth More Than Tesla by 2030?

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) was frequently compared to Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) when it went public last November. The market's enthusiasm for Rivian waned as it struggled with production delays, supply chain disruptions, and widening losses. Tesla also struggled to ramp up its production for years before it achieved mainstream success.

  • A squadron of electric Jeeps goes after Rivian, Tesla

    Jeep will launch four all-electric sport utility vehicles by the end of 2025 in a bid to lead in electrification of off-road vehicles, the company announced on Thursday, despite the Stellantis NV brand's late start. Jeep brand executives previewed an all-electric Jeep Recon, inspired by the brand's petroleum-fueled Wrangler adventure vehicle, a Wagoneer S that will be a battery-electric companion to the brand's Grand Cherokee or Wagoneer family vehicles. Jeep brand chief Christian Meunier said future electric Jeep models - including some not identified in presentations to reporters on Wednesday - will help Jeep meet challenges from other electric vehicle brands.

  • Americans Are Buying More Luxury Cars Than Ever Before—Here’s Why

    If you're not already seeing more Lamborghinis and Ferraris on the streets, it's only a matter of time.

  • Ford will challenge dealers to match Tesla's lower selling costs

    Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Jim Farley will go to Las Vegas next week to roll the dice on a strategy to convince dealers to cut as much as $2,000 from the cost of delivering an electric vehicle to a customer. Ford has told dealers that one key topic for the meetings will be a discussion of new agreements that would govern how dealers sell Ford's expanding lineup of electric vehicles. Farley told analysts in July that Ford needs to cut $2,000 a vehicle out of selling and distribution costs to be competitive with Tesla Inc and other electric vehicle startups that sell directly to consumers without franchised dealers.

  • Cheaper electric vehicles coming despite rising battery costs

    Even though battery costs are rising, auto companies are rolling out more affordable electric vehicles that should widen their appeal to a larger group of buyers.

  • Smarter: Things People Wished They’d Known Before Buying an EV

    By Pang-Chieh HoI asked you in a questionnaire what things you had to get used to the most after purchasing an EV, and in this issue I’m highlighting some memorable responses. Also in this week’s...