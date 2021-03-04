Honda to sell limited batch of level 3 self-driving cars

  • FILE PHOTO: Honda Motor Co. Ltd's all-new Legend sedan is seen during an unveiling in Tokyo
  • Honda Motor Co. unveils all-new Legend sedan, in Tokyo
  • Honda Motor Co. unveils all-new Legend sedan, in Tokyo
  • Honda Motor Co. unveils all-new Legend sedan, in Tokyo
1 / 4

Honda to sell limited batch of level 3 self-driving cars

FILE PHOTO: Honda Motor Co. Ltd's all-new Legend sedan is seen during an unveiling in Tokyo
·2 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd on Thursday said it will sell a limited batch of its flagship Legend sedan equipped with level 3 autonomous driving technology that enables vehicles to navigate congested highways.

When the level 3 "Traffic Jam Pilot" is activated, a driver can watch movies or use the navigation on the screen, helping to mitigate fatigue and stress when driving in a traffic jam, Honda said in a statement.

The Japanese automaker's plan to sell 100 of the vehicles with the advanced technology would represent a significant step towards its goal of being the first company to mass produce a car with level 3 technology.

The Legend's "Traffic Jam Pilot" system can control acceleration, braking and steering under certain conditions.

It can also alert the driver to respond when handing over the control, such as vibration on the driver's seatbelt, Honda said. And if the driver continues to be unresponsive, the system will assist with an emergency stop by decelerating and stopping the vehicle while alerting surrounding cars with hazard lights and the horn, it added.

The announcement comes after the Japanese government awarded a safety certification to Honda's "Traffic Jam Pilot" in November.

Global automakers and tech companies, including Google parent Alphabet Inc's Waymo and Tesla Inc, have been investing heavily in autonomous driving.

Yet even as the technology advances, regulations on autonomous driving differ from country to country. Audi unveiled an A8 sedan with level 3 technology in 2017 but regulatory hurdles have prevented it from being widely introduced.

The limited edition Legend will be sold from Friday in Japan at a retail price of 11 million yen ($103,000), Honda said.

The automaker has no plans to increase production or sales of a level 3-equipped Legend for now, its operating officer told reporters on Thursday.

($1 = 107.0500 yen)

(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Recommended Stories

  • Fed Dials Up Pressure on Wall Street to Ditch Discredited Libor

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve is intensifying its scrutiny of banks’ efforts to shed their reliance on the London interbank offered rate, and has begun compiling more detailed evidence on their progress, according to multiple people with knowledge of the matter.Banks are being asked for specifics on their Libor exposure, their plans for amending contracts tied to the benchmark, and the fallback provisions being utilized to facilitate the shift to alternative rates, said the people, who requested not to be named given the sensitivity of the inquiries. The move is viewed partly as way for the Fed to telegraph the urgency of the transition, but also as a prelude to concrete supervisory action in the months ahead.Banks have less than a year before the Fed has indicated it will stop allowing them to enter into new contracts pegged to Libor, a bedrock of the financial system being phased out by global policy makers due to a lack of underlying trading and following a high-profile rigging scandal. Still, the rate -- which underpins trillions of dollar of assets -- has proven difficult to dislodge. Officials last year indicated they would delay the end of certain tenors by 18 months amid concerns over financial stability stemming in part from the industry’s lack of preparation.A spokesperson for the Fed declined to comment, while banks are prevented from discussing confidential supervisory communications.“We can expect the regulators to be identifying gaps in banks’ programs,” said Graham Broyd, founder of consultancy Broyd Partners LLC and a former member of the Alternative Reference Rates Committee, the Fed-backed body guiding the U.S. Libor transition. “Banks will need to have clear plans and actions for delivery later in the year, without which there are expected to be regulatory consequences.”Banks have received questions and requests for data in recent months both in writing and via meetings with Fed representatives, according to some of the people familiar. The inquires are targeted toward Wall Street and regional lenders, rather than smaller community banks.One banking executive said broad-brush reports on transition progress don’t cut it anymore, and officials are asking for more information with every inquiry. An executive at another bank downplayed the significance of the shift, saying global regulators have been asking about Libor exposures for a while.While the scope of the requests is new, the magnitude of the challenge facing the financial sector has long been anticipated.Speaking in 2018 about the broader industry’s efforts, Beth Hammack, global treasurer at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., noted that “it’s going to be a really painful transition to get there as there are so many people and so many products that are referencing this rate -- it’s a such a foundational part of our market.” She added that “the impact is going to be hopefully an improvement in safety and soundness.”Officials are also asking banks for details on when their Libor-based contracts mature, some of the people said.Only a fraction of the $200 trillion derivatives market has shifted to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, dollar Libor’s anointed successor, while hundreds of billions of dollars of the most troublesome floating-rate notes and securitizations may be unable to transition at all.The probing comes after the Fed warned banks in November that entering into new Libor-linked deals after 2021 would pose significant risks, and that it would examine their practices accordingly. Policy makers also said that a failure to prepare for Libor’s end could undermine financial stability.“Regulators have periodically asked for information on the Libor transition plans for major banks, but requests for data on particular types of Libor exposures are taking on greater specificity,” said Mark Chorazak, a partner at law firm Shearman & Sterling LLP in New York. “The Federal Reserve is becoming keenly interested in quarter-to-quarter progress at particular institutions.”The Fed could potentially issue MRAs or MRIAs -- matters requiring attention or matters requiring immediate attention -- depending on the responses to its inquiries. These generally require a board-level reply including a timeline for corrective action. Investigations or enforcement action follow if the Fed isn’t satisfied.Wake-Up CallThe Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council, an interagency group of regulators, had previously said that supervisory efforts around Libor would increase in 2020 and 2021, particularly for firms with significant exposures or less developed transition processes.Still, the inquiries may serve as a wake-up call for banks, particularly some regional lenders, after what was viewed as a major concession by the Fed to delay the planned phase out of certain dollar Libor maturities until mid-2023 to allow firms to address tough legacy contracts.“The enhanced regulatory oversight can pose real challenges to smaller banks,” said Bradley Ziff, an operating partner at management consultancy Sia Partners. “For institutions which have not yet made meaningful efforts towards the transition, the need to upgrade systems, consolidate contracts or collect data can be difficult at this point.”A representative for the ARRC, which counts banks, asset managers, insurers and industry trade organizations as members, declined to comment.“The transition away from Libor is a major undertaking that banks are preparing for and taking seriously,” said Ian McKendry, a spokesperson for the American Bankers Association. With trillions of dollars “in contracts outstanding that don’t have robust fallback language, it’s not surprising that regulators are asking financial institutions about their plans.”Major banks should have little issue addressing the Fed’s more pointed inquires, according to Anne Beaumont, a partner at law firm Friedman Kaplan Seiler & Adelman LLP.“Banks have been leading the charge in preparation,” Beaumont said. “They’re expending a lot of resources on this and have seen this coming for a long time. If they can’t respond in a substantial way at this point that would be a red flag.”(Updates with details on shift to SOFR in 11th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Hertz, the Original Meme Stock, Is Turning Out to Be Worthless

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the version of David versus Goliath that Wall Street will like. Day traders, snapping up penny stocks on the popular Robinhood app, sought to defy decades of convention and make money on bankrupt rental-car company Hertz. The craze sent shares soaring as much as 896%, prompting Hertz to briefly capitalize on the frenzy by issuing even more stock.The conclusion, outlined Tuesday in a reorganization plan to end Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s nine-month trip through Chapter 11, is a cautionary tale for the little guy. Holders of Hertz shares, which traded for as much as $2.53 just three months ago, will get nothing. Hertz’s lenders, who include some of Wall Street’s giants of distressed investing, will be paid in full after collecting millions in fees and interest payments for financing the company’s reorganization.The plan values the reorganized company at nearly $5 billion, and fully repays Hertz’s first-lien and second-lien creditors. Unsecured bondholders would get the option to take a cash payout of 70% of their investments’ face value or roll their debt into new financing, according to a Hertz statement.The list of potential winners includes some of the biggest players in the specialized world of bankruptcy debt investors, who try to snap up bonds and loans at pennies on the dollar and push for a higher recovery in court: affiliates of Aurelius Capital Management and D.E. Shaw held unsecured notes that could collect most of their face value, while Silver Point Capital and Contrarian Capital Management had senior term loans that would be repaid in full.Lenders behind a $4 billion package of loans Hertz arranged after it filed bankruptcy will also do well. Apollo Global Management and other lenders were set to collect nearly $45 million in upfront fees on two loans Hertz took out to refresh its vehicle fleet and fund its bankruptcy case. One of those, a so-called debtor-in-possession loan, paid 7.25 percentage points above the London interbank offered rate.Meanwhile, equity investors who paid as much as $5.53 a share for Hertz after the company filed for bankruptcy will be wiped out.It wasn’t as if equity investors weren’t warned. Even as Hertz tried to sell more stock last year, it said the shares would likely end up worthless. The company’s plans prompted scrutiny from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and were quickly shut down, but not before Hertz managed to unload 13.9 million shares for about $28 million, according to court documents.Hertz’s saga foreshadowed a frenzy among retail investors for stocks shunned by professionals, becoming among the first so-called “meme stocks” to take off after chatter on retail investor forums like Reddit’s Wall Street Bets community. Months later, euphoria for video-game retailer GameStop Corp. set off a 2,728% rally before shares came crashing down and wiped out about $30 billion in market value.Hertz shares fell 24% to $1.25 at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday in New York.Under a proposal filed Tuesday, Knighthead Capital Management and Certares Management would buy Hertz out of bankruptcy, according to court documents. The investors would own about 51% of new, common stock to be issued under the plan, which needs court approval.The bid is backed by a travel industry-focused investment fund that Knighthead and Certares created last year to take advantage of an expected rebound in companies that were disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.The rental-car company would have $1 billion of new first-lien financing, a $1.5 billion revolving credit facility and a new asset-backed securitization facility under the deal.Hertz filed for bankruptcy in May when the near-total shutdown of the global travel industry sent its rental revenues plunging.The case is Hertz Corp. 20-11218, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware (Wilmington). To view the docket on Bloomberg Law, click here.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Investors look to Fed for next steps as Twist speculation ramps up

    But while investors will be closely watching the Fed chief, due to speak Thursday at a Wall Street Journal conference, for any hints of concern about last week's jump in bond yields, they see a high bar for the U.S. central bank to actually take action. Thursday's event will be Powell's last outing before the Fed's policy-making committee convenes March 16-17. Swiber said of particular interest will be whether the Fed addresses short-dated yields nearing zero as yields at the long end spike.

  • Even after GameStop, Tesla remains the most shorted stock in the world

    GameStop rocketed to notoriety this year after commentators on the Reddit forum r/wallstreetbets helped send the struggling video game store’s stock up almost tenfold in one week. The Reddit crowd was trying to combat enormous interest in GameStop by short sellers, who borrow stocks and sell them in the hopes of repurchasing them at a lower price later and turning a profit. If a stock’s price goes up, investors who shorted it are on the hook for potentially limitless losses, and GameStop’s irrational rally forced those betting against its stock to cover their losses.

  • South Carolina Man Steals 4 Classic Cars

    This has a bitter-sweet ending…

  • Kaepernick-Backed Social Justice SPAC Underwhelms in Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Mission Advancement Corp., a company co-sponsored by former NFL quarterback-turned activist Colin Kaepernick, was little changed and thinly traded in its debut after boosting its initial public offering to raise $300 million.Shares of the blank-check firm, which boasts of a board made up entirely of “Black, Indigenous and people of color,” were flat at $10.01 Wednesday in New York. The market’s bland reception of the special purpose acquisition company gave it a market value of less than $400 million.The company, which is in part run by Jahm Najafi, who heads private-equity firm Najafi Companies, sold 30 million units for $10 apiece Tuesday. The pair will focus on diversity issues and racial justice and aim to acquire a consumer company with an enterprise value around $1 billion.A representative for Mission didn’t reply to a request for comment.Wednesday’s debut for Kaepernick’s SPAC, marked the second former-professional athlete-backed blank check company to go public in the last 10 days. Former Yankee all-star Alex Rodriguez’s Slam Corp. rose 5.1% in its first day of trading on Feb. 23, but has since trimmed gains to just 0.9%.For comparison, A-Rod’s SPAC had roughly 24.5 million shares traded in its first session compared to 13.9 million for Kaepernick’s.(Updates share movement throughout, adds trading volume in final paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Las Vegas Sands Is Leaving Las Vegas As It Sells U.S. Properties For $6.25 Billion

    Las Vegas Sands agreed to sell its Las Vegas properties for about $6.25 billion as it turns its focus to its Asia operations. LVS stock rose.

  • Meet the comic book artist blowing up on Twitch for his incredible superhero-drawing streams

    The 33-year-old has drawn pages for everyone from Marvel to DC to the WWE.

  • ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Star Anthony Mackie Soars to Marvel Leading-Man Status

    For his entire tenure as an Avenger, Anthony Mackie had never been the first name on the call sheet. In a galaxy of stars populated by Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson, the actor was aware of his place in the on-set pecking order, but would never miss an opportunity to make his […]

  • Melvin Capital gained 21.7% net of fees in February - source

    Melvin Capital, the hedge fund at the center of the GameStop trading frenzy, gained 21.7% last month, helping wipe away some of the heavy losses it suffered when it bet that the video retailer's stock would fall, sources said on Wednesday. The fund, founded by Gabe Plotkin, lost 53% in January when retail investors joined forces to drive up the stock to trade at more than $400 a share. Plotkin had bet that GameStop stock, which had traded at less than $5 a share in 2020, would fall.

  • Ford offering some Mustang Mach-E buyers $1,000 cash, 250 kWh free charging due to delivery delays

    Buyers who have ordered a Ford Mustang Mach-E are experiencing delivery delays, as the automaker works to address quality issues. Now, in a goodwill gesture, Ford is offering some buyers of the Mustang Mach-E additional free charging or even $1,000 cash to compensate for delivery delays. An email sent out over the signature of Ford vice president of sales, Andrew Frick, went to some 4,500 Mach-E buyers.

  • NFL: Brady says he dodged wife's retirement request

    Some had thought the 43-year-old might walk away from the game when he parted ways with the Patriots last offseason after winning six Super Bowls in 20 seasons in New England. Instead, Brady signed a two-year, $50 million contact with the Bucs and more than delivered for the franchise with an impressive run through the playoffs and convincing win over the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in the title game. Brady, who took home Super Bowl MVP honors while claiming a record-extending seventh championship ring, also shot down the possibility of retiring in his on-field TV interview, so the story he told about his exchange with wife Gisele Bundchen was no surprise.

  • Nearly 40 people killed in Myanmar's protests

    "Today was the bloodiest day since the coup happened on the 1st of February."Christine Schraner Burgener, The United Nation's special envoy for Myanmar, confirmed 38 people were killed in protests on Wednesday.It was the country's most violent day since demonstrations broke out against last month's military coup.Police and soldiers opened fire with live rounds in several towns and cities, witnesses said.Four children were among those killed, according to aid agency Save the Children and local media reported hundreds have been arrested.A 19-year-old woman, Kyal Sin, also known as 'Angel' was one of two shot in the second largest city Mandalay.Images showed her in the protests wearing a T-shirt that read 'Everything will be Ok.'One youth activist described in a message to Reuters that it was " horrific, it's a massacre."Wednesday's bloodletting more than doubled the death toll since protests began.A spokesman for the ruling military council did not respond to requests for comment.In Washington, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said the United States was "appalled" by the increase in violence."We call on all countries to speak with one voice to condemn brutal violence by the Burmese military against its own people and to promote accountability for the military's actions that have led to the life loss of life of so many people in Burma."Meanwhile, the U.N. Security Council is due on Friday to hold a closed session on Myanmar.

  • IG faults Elaine Chao at Transportation over ethics concerns

    The Transportation Department’s watchdog asked the Justice Department to criminally investigate Elaine Chao late last year over concerns that she misused her office when she was transportation secretary under President Donald Trump but was rebuffed, according to a report released Wednesday. The report said the department’s inspector general found that Chao used her staff and office for personal tasks and to promote a shipping business owned by Chao’s father and sisters, in an apparent violation of federal ethics rules. Chao, the wife of Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, stepped down from her job early this year in the last weeks of the Trump administration, citing her disapproval over the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol by Trump’s supporters.

  • SpaceX Starship lands upright, then explodes in latest test

    SpaceX’s futuristic Starship looked like it aced a touchdown Wednesday, but then exploded on the landing pad with so much force that it was hurled into the air. The failure occurred just minutes after SpaceX declared success. The full-scale prototype of Elon Musk's envisioned Mars ship soared more than 6 miles (10 kilometers) after lifting off from the southern tip of Texas on Wednesday.

  • U.S. DOJ declined to investigate Trump transport chief after inspector general review

    The U.S. Justice Department declined to investigate or prosecute then-Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao after the inspector general's office referred allegations of potential misuse of office for review, a report made public on Wednesday said. The report included allegations that Chao directed staff to research or purchase personal items for her online using her personal credit card or performed other personal errands for her or her father. The report focused largely on Chao's actions related to her family's shipping business, the Foremost Group, which was founded by her father and whose current chief executive is her sister.

  • How soon after coronavirus infection should you get a COVID vaccine?

    You definitely can’t get vaccinated if you currently have coronavirus.

  • D.C. National Guard Chief: Trump Pentagon Screwed Up Riot Response

    Greg Nash/ReutersBureaucratic restrictions and public-relations concerns from the Army and top Trump administration Pentagon appointees unreasonably restrained the D.C. National Guard from responding to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, its commander testified to the Senate in a dramatic Wednesday session.The Guard commander, Major General William Walker, described receiving a “frantic” phone call from the then-head of the Capitol Police, Steven Sund, shortly before 2 p.m., as the breach was underway.Yet because of the restrictions from Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller, Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy, and the “best military advice” of senior Army officers, Walker and his 155 Guardsmen could not respond to the scene of the insurrection for another three hours and 19 minutes—restrictions Walker pointedly noted were not placed upon him during the summer’s Black Lives Matter protests in Washington, D.C.Had Walker been able to deploy to the Capitol “immediately,” as he testified he wanted, around 2 p.m.—a process he said took less than 20 minutes—“that number could have made a difference,” Walker said. “We could have helped extend the perimeter and pushed back the crowd.”FBI Director Shoots Back, Insisting Bureau Shared Intel Ahead of Capitol InsurrectionIt was perhaps the most intense moment thus far in a series of Senate hearings on Jan. 6 that have prompted dueling claims of irresponsibility, recriminations that have focused overwhelmingly on security and intelligence failures, rather than the politicians who spread the inciting lie that the Democrats stole the presidential election and hailed the violent protest called for by President Donald Trump.Army and Pentagon officials have heard this critique from Walker in the press and pushed back on it. Yet it was clear at the hearing that even senior Republican senators considered the Pentagon’s restrictions on the D.C. National Guard unacceptable.Walker described pre-insurrection letters from McCarthy, relaying instructions from Miller—whom Trump installed atop the Pentagon shortly after losing the election—that withheld from Walker the issuance of “weapons, ammunition, batons, ballistic protection equipment, to include body armor.” He did not have preapproval to mobilize a quick-reaction force of 40 Guardsmen and found it “unusual” to be denied a typical commanders’ authority to protect his own forces.As well, Walker described an instruction that afternoon from McCarthy to provide a “concept of operations” for the Guard before getting approval to shift from backing up the D.C. police and relieving beleaguered Capitol Police officers. “In 19 years, I never had that before happen,” Walker told senators. In several instances that day, Walker acted on his own initiative to muster the quick-reaction force at the D.C. Armory and get his Guardsmen protective gear, ahead of the belated approval to deploy to the Capitol.Neither Miller nor McCarthy testified. Instead, a senior Pentagon civilian, Robert Salesses, was left to effectively testify that Walker was wrong.Walker testified that two Army three-star generals, Charles Flynn and Walter Piatt, told him on Jan. 6 afternoon phone calls that they advised against sending the Guard to the Capitol because it was a poor “optics” and “could incite the crowd.” Salesses stoically said that Piatt, who is not in the chain of command, told him he never “used the word ‘optics,’” which represents the second revision in Piatt’s story, as the Army general recently acknowledged he may have indeed used that word.Walker shot back: “There were people in the room with me on that call that heard what they heard.”But Salesses’ broader point was that the restrictions Miller placed on Walker were political. “There was a lot of things that happened in the spring the department was criticized for,” Salesses said, referring to the Pentagon’s use of the National Guard to suppress the Black Lives Matter protests in Washington.Yet Salesses, questioned by Republican senators, could not explain all the Pentagon restrictions on the National Guard.The National Guard was on the streets of D.C. on Jan. 6 to support the D.C. police, in an unarmed and unarmored fashion, at 30 city traffic-control points and six Metro stations. Walker said he had to seek approval from the Pentagon to accompany the police in moving a traffic point over by a single block. The quick-reaction force, stationed initially at Joint Base Andrews just outside the district, was “not [designed] to respond to the events of the Capitol,” Salesses pleaded. “I don’t know if that’s true,” Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) replied, quickly prompting Walker’s agreement.Salesses also had to concede that over a half-hour passed between his account of Miller finally authorizing the Guard deployment, at 4:32 p.m., and notifying Walker of that decision at 5:08 p.m. Asked what accounted for that delay by an incredulous Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO), Salesses said only, “Senator, it’s an issue.”“That’s a significant problem for the future,” Blunt said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Dr. Fauci has a stunningly simple way to explain how Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine differs from Pfizer's and Moderna's shots

    All three of the COVID-19 shots authorized for use in the US train the body to recognize the coronavirus, but J&J's uses a cold virus instead of mRNA.

  • Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview outfit sends strong message, tributes Princess Diana

    Days ahead of Oprah‘s landmark interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, people are already spotting significance in the fashion choices made in the clips released. Meghan Markle‘s Oprah interview outfit reportedly sends a strong message, including a touching tribute to the late Princess Diana. Markle and Prince Harry have spent a year away from the spotlight, adjusting to life after stepping back as “senior members” of the royal family.