Honda Siel Power Products Limited's (NSE:HONDAPOWER) Earnings Dropped -12%, Did Its Industry Show Weakness Too?

After looking at Honda Siel Power Products Limited's (NSE:HONDAPOWER) latest earnings update (31 March 2019), I found it helpful to revisit the company's performance in the past couple of years and compare this against the latest numbers. As a long-term investor I tend to focus on earnings trend, rather than a single number at one point in time. Also, comparing it against an industry benchmark to understand whether it outperformed, or is simply riding an industry wave, is an important aspect. In this article I briefly touch on my key findings.

How Well Did HONDAPOWER Perform?

HONDAPOWER's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 March 2019) of ₹542m has declined by -12% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 16%, indicating the rate at which HONDAPOWER is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Let's examine what's occurring with margins and if the whole industry is facing the same headwind.

In terms of returns from investment, Honda Siel Power Products has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 10% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 5.9% is below the IN Machinery industry of 7.2%, indicating Honda Siel Power Products's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Honda Siel Power Products’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 17% to 13%.

Honda Siel Power Products's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. Companies that are profitable, but have capricious earnings, can have many factors influencing its business. I suggest you continue to research Honda Siel Power Products to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 March 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

