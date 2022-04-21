Honda to slash production by 50% at domestic plant in early May

FILE PHOTO: Honda's logo on its Modulo model is pictured at its showroom at its headquarters in Tokyo
·1 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co is planning to cut production by about 50% on two lines of one of its domestic factories in early May due to chip shortages and COVID-19 lockdowns, the company said on Thursday.

The factory in the city of Suzuka will also slash its production by half for the month of April, expanding the scale of the cutback from an earlier announcement that it would cut back production by about a third.

The company said the persistent semiconductor shortage as well as uncertain geopolitical affairs had caused delays in logistics and parts arrival.

A factory in Saitama prefecture would also reduce production by a third in April but is planning to restore normal operation in early May, the company said.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • States Most Dependent on the Federal Government – 2022 Edition

    Billions of dollars are at stake each year for individual states when lawmakers in Washington D.C. negotiate the following year's federal budget. For 2023, President Biden is calling for a 7% increase in federal spending as part of his $5.8 … Continue reading → The post States Most Dependent on the Federal Government – 2022 Edition appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Honda Civic Hybrid for Europe Could Preview U.S. Model

    The Civic hatchback will be available in Europe only as a 181-hp hybrid, and Honda has now confirmed that a Civic hybrid is coming to the U.S., too.

  • Your SC politics briefing

    Welcome to your weekly South Carolina politics briefing, a newsletter curated by The State’s politics and government team.

  • Saints trade with Texans at No. 13 in latest Pro Football Focus mock

    The Houston Texans pick up extra draft capital in a trade with the New Orleans Saints in the latest Pro Football Focus mock draft.

  • Steel Dynamics' (STLD) Earnings and Sales Top Estimates in Q1

    Steel Dynamics' (STLD) Q1 results benefit from record steel shipments and higher year over year steel prices.

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Stock Moves -1.21%: What You Should Know

    Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) closed the most recent trading day at $16.32, moving -1.21% from the previous trading session.

  • Libya oil production outage a ‘convenient coincidence’ that helps Russia: analyst

    Blockades on major oilfields and export terminals are costing Libya --- and the global oil market --- around 550,000 barrels a day of crude, a boon for Moscow.

  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stock Moves -1.26%: What You Should Know

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) closed the most recent trading day at $281.71, moving -1.26% from the previous trading session.

  • Biden unveils another $800m in Ukraine military aid

    STORY: U.S. President Joe Biden pledged an additional $800 million in more weaponry for Ukraine on Thursday as it faces a fresh onslaught by Russia on its eastern flank."This package includes heavy artillery weapons, dozens of howitzers and a hundred and forty four thousand rounds of ammunition to go with those howitzers. It also includes more tactical drones." Those drones - or so-called "Ghost" drones - were rapidly developed by the U.S. Air Force for Kyiv and have similar capabilities as armed "Switchblade" drones, the Pentagon said on Thursday.Biden says the US and allies are “moving as fast as possible” to provide Ukraine with the equipment and weapons it needs as it battles a major offensive from Russia in the east, where the flatter terrain requires a different set of weaponry….Biden also announced $500 million in direct economic assistance to the Ukrainian government."This is money the government can help use to stabilize the economy, to support communities that have been devastated by the Russian onslaught and pay the brave workers that continue to provide essential services to the people of Ukraine."Biden said the new assistance -which comes on top of an $800 million dollar package announced last week - will expend most of the remaining funds available for this purpose and that he will make a supplemental funding request to Congress next week.The president also announced plans to ban Russian-affiliated ships from docking at U.S. ports...Biden: "None. None."....further ratcheting up pressure on Moscow.

  • SpaceX's Starlink inks first in-flight WiFi deal

    SpaceX signed its first deal with an air carrier to provide in-flight wireless internet using the Starlink satellite network, the space company said on Thursday as it jockeys with other burgeoning satellite firms to put high-speed internet on commercial airlines. The company, owned by Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk, has been in talks for months with airlines to provide Starlink internet in-flight, a key prong in SpaceX's strategy to scoop up enterprise customers beyond consumers and households in rural areas of the globe with little to no internet access.

  • Enforcing existing laws could solve Florida's property insurance crisis

    Even though Florida legislature took little action on property insurance this session, enforcing existing laws could reduce upward pressure on rates.

  • Marillyn Hewson sells McLean mansion less than a month after leaving Lockheed for good

    Marillyn Hewson and her husband James have sold their McLean mansion for $5.55 million, less than a month after the former Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) CEO stepped aside from the defense contracting giant. The nearly 16,000-square-foot home at 7853 Langley Ridge Road changed hands March 21 between Marillyn and James Hewson and Bruce Wisnicki, the buyer, according to public records. Piper Yerks of Washington Fine Properties represented the sellers and Tracy Williams of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty the buyer.

  • Want to Start Eating for Better Brain Health? Here's How to Stock Your Pantry, Fridge, and Freezer

    Experts share the simple strategies that can lead to a sharper, happier, healthier future.

  • 'We have a real problem here': As bug populations decline, some scientists sound alarm

    The insects that keep the world running by pollinating plants and supporting food chains face grave risks, a new study has found.

  • Man pleads guilty to murder of Georgetown auto repair shop owner

    Jimmy Tschoerner pleads guilty to the February 2020 murder of Georgetown auto repair business owner Harvey Huber.

  • Arizona Beverages founder: ‘Margins are shrinking’ amid rising inflation

    AriZona Beverages Founder and Chairman Don Vultaggio sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about how their products like canned iced tea manage against inflation, the brand's advertising strategy and clothing line, and the outlook for future products and partnerships.

  • Panthers facility in Rock Hill is ‘dead.’ Don’t hold out hope it will ever happen

    Tuesday’s statement from Panthers about Rock Hill wasn’t a negotiating tactic. It was ‘an obituary’

  • Brazilian man's 84 year career sets world record

    STORY: How long could you work at your job?This 100-year-old man just brokea Guinness world record for working at the same company for 84 yearsGUINNESS WORLD RECORD FOR WORKING 84 YEARS IN THE SAME COMPANY, WALTER ORTHMANN, SAYING:"You have to like to work. I started to work with that willingness and fighting spirit. You also have to start working on something you like to do. You can't just do any job to say that you are working. That doesn't work. You're not going to be able to stand it. You have to look for a job that you like to do, and there you won't even feel the time passing; that's what happened with me. I started working here, and I liked it, I worked my way up from point to point until I got to the position I'm in today."Local media says Orthmann worked his way upfrom the factory floor to sales managerHis secret might be his healthy lifestyleGUINNESS WORLD RECORD FOR WORKING 84 YEARS IN THE SAME COMPANY, WALTER ORTHMANN, SAYING:"You have to be healthy, so you have to take care of your health. I have been doing that for more than 60 years. I've been taking care of myself since that time. I take care of my diet; I avoid salt and sugar. I avoid things that hurt your intestines. I avoid Coke and other sodas. I only consume things that are good for you. That really helps your body to be strong forever."

  • Pennsylvania GOP Senate Candidates Flip-Flop All Over The Place On COVID Precautions

    Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick were far less critical of masks and vaccines — until they pivoted to the right.

  • Lithium price skyrockets as electric vehicle demand takes off

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss the rise in price for lithium as demand for electric vehicles increases.