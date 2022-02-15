Honduran ex-president surrenders to police after judge orders arrest
- Juan Orlando HernándezPresident of Honduras (2014-2022)
Honduran ex-president Juan Orlando Hernandez, whose extradition is sought by the United States for alleged ties with drug traffickers, surrenders to police after a judge ordered his arrest. The former leader was given a bulletproof vest by police and handcuffed as he exited his home in the capital Tegucigalpa to be brought before a judge.