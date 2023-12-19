Honduran man arrested in Lubbock for Florida murder

A Honduran man was behind bars in Lubbock Tuesday for a murder officials believe he committed in Florida.

Yesnin Salvador Bonilla-Iscoa, 29 of Honduras, was arrested Monday in west Lubbock County and remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center Tuesday night on a murder charge, according to jail records.

Bonilla-Iscoa was wanted for first-degree murder out of Orange County, Florida, Lubbock's Texas Anti-Gang Center (TAG) announced in a news release Tuesday.

The agency said TAG and Orange County Sheriff's Department investigators determined Bonilla-Iscoa was living in Lubbock County, and on Monday, the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office SWAT team and TAG investigators located and arrested Bonilla-Iscoa at a home in the 5500 block of County Road 1260, the release stated.

Bonilla-Iscoa is awaiting extradition to Florida, TAG said. No additional details about the alleged homicide were immediately available.

