Honduran man ID'd as victim in fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate 640

The Knoxville Police Department has identified the victim of a wrong-way, fatal crash on Jan. 28 as Carlos Castillo-Vasquez, 27, of Honduras. Castillo-Vasquez had a Birmingham, Ala., address, a spokesperson from the police department said.

At around 3 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2024, officers were dispatched to a multi-car crash on I-640 East near Western Avenue, the spokesperson said in a press release.

Minutes prior to the crash, officers had been notified of a car traveling west in the eastbound lanes of I-640, the release said. Based on the investigation conducted at the scene, it is believed that Castillo-Vasquez was driving a Honda sedan west on I-640 East when he hit a Dodge pickup truck head on and was then struck head on by another vehicle.

Castillo-Vasquez was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said. The driver and passenger in the Dodge truck were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

