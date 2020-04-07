Honduras Air Force transported to Central America and Dominican Republic coronavirus screening tests donated by CABEI

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The President of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández, instructed the Air Force to transport and deliver to the Central American nations and Dominican Republic 182,000 COVID-19 rapid test kits donated by the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI).

The donation was transported in a FAH-001 Legacy aircraft from Panama, where the cargo arrived from South Korea, in a quick solidarity operation that allowed to deliver in record time the kits to the capitals of the beneficiary countries.

President Hernández express his profound gratitude to the women and men in the Honduran Armed Forces for their service to the people of Central America and Dominican Republic in critical moments.

The government of Honduras purchased additional 250,000 COVID-19 rapid test kits for the Honduran population.

