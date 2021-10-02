Honduras burns 3.3 tonnes of cocaine seized from cartels

Members of the Technical Agency for Criminal Investigation in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, set fire to 3.313 kilos of cocaine seized from cartels throughout 2021 in operations across the country.

