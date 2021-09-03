Honduras economic development zones worry residents, experts

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARLON GONZÁLEZ
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN MARCOS DE COLON, Honduras (AP) — Row after row of gleaming new greenhouses are rising on fields just a short walk from the land where the family of Zonia Amparo Vásquez has grown corn and beans for four decades.

Construction began in January, but it wasn’t until June when locals learned their community was part of a controversial government initiative creating semi-autonomous economic development zones that are exempt from many national laws and taxes.

The peppers and tomatoes the greenhouses produce will be for export and other businesses are expected to someday arrive too.

President Juan Orlando Hernández, whose comments revealed the nature of the project to locals, promised the Agroalpha project would be be the largest of its type in Central America, eventually creating more than 4,500 jobs in Las Tapias, a tiny settlement in San Marcos de Colon, a rural municipality of some 30,000 people near the Nicaraguan border.

Vásquez and others in Las Tapias say jobs would be welcome, but they are anguished by fear their property could one day be expropriated — something the law potentially gives such development zones the right to do.

“We’re afraid because no one has come to tell us what is really happening,” said the 64-year-old. Her daughter, 40-year-old Dora Elena Ramírez, said she has been losing sleep fretting over where they would live if they lost their land.

It's only one of many worries critics have raised about the Employment and Economic Development Zones, known as ZEDEs for their Spanish initials.

Inspired by libertarian and free-market thinkers as a way to draw foreign investment to the impoverished country, the zones were authorized by a law passed in 2013, when Hernández was president of the Congress.

A 21-member “best practices” committee was created to oversee and help regulate the zones. It was, at least initially, dominated by foreign free-market advocates, including several veterans of the Reagan administration, U.S. anti-tax crusader Grover Norquist and Reagan's son Michael.

The zones are exempt from import and export taxes and can set up their own internal forms of government, as well as courts, security forces, schools and even social security systems. They administer their own sea and airports, if any, as well.

While the law says they must comply with most Honduran constitutional principles and international human rights agreements, critics say they basically create a separate state within a state, undermining the country's sovereignty.

Hernández has said that some 450,000 Hondurans need jobs and the ZEDEs can help generate them. He spoke before an artist's conception of such a future: dawn breaking over a gleaming city of towering skyscrapers and lush parks.

Backers have claimed that the zones would attract so much investment that the country's per capita income could multiply over just a few decades

For years, the idea seemed to have stalled, but Hernandez has pushed the idea and the Supreme Court recently knocked down legal challenges.

The reaction from business, religious and human rights groups was largely hostile.

The United Nations Honduras representatives warned that their creation "could mean serious risks to compliance with the general obligation of the Honduran state to respect and guarantee the free and full exercise of the rights of all residents without discrimination.”

The Honduran Council of Private Enterprise criticized the plan. The nongovernmental National Anticorruption Council petitioned Congress to repeal the law.

“The ZEDEs are the result of an illegal legislative and judicial process” that changes the form of government established by the constitution, the council’s Executive Director Gabriela Castellanos wrote.

Some warn the zones could become havens for criminal activity or those wishing to remain beyond the reach of the law.

Ramírez, Vásquez’s daughter, recalled that San Marcos de Colon Mayor Douglas Ordoñez had spoken earlier about a new business coming with jobs “for poor people so they wouldn’t emigrate to the United States, but he didn't say it was a ZEDE.”

Ordoñez said that’s because he himself didn’t know that until Hernández mentioned it on television in June.

Héctor Herrera, director of the nongovernmental Southern Platform Against ZEDEs, said that locals had told his organization that people from the industrial park had pressured them to sell their land or risk expropriation.

But Las Tapias communal leader Filadelfo Izaguirre said that while he had heard such rumors, no one had approached him about acquiring land. He has lived in the community for 48 years and said the 60-some families there would not easily part with their land.

“It would be a lie for me to say they had asked (us) to sell,” Izaguirre said. “But if that happens, we are going to defend our land and there could even be deaths.”

Victor Wilson, an investor and promoter of the industrial park, said there was no intention to expropriate property.

“Right now we are generating 500 jobs and our goal is to generate more than 2,400 jobs in San Marcos de Colon,” Wilson said. “This investment would not have happened without the ZEDE because the process is more agile and allows approval in 60 days.”

The normal process could take four years to start a project, he said.

“I think the issue of the ZEDEs is being distorted,” Wilson said. “A state within a state, that’s false. It’s negative emotionalism to achieve an objective, in this case the elimination of the ZEDEs.”

A perhaps more ambitious ZEDE off Honduras’ northern Caribbean coast also has roused local protests. Residents express similar fears about possible expropriation, especially for the Indigenous inhabitants of the Bay Islands. Those behind the Prospera ZEDE on the island of Roatan also deny any intention to seize property.

Promotions for Prospera depict futuristic apartments overlooking the sea and promise a place with "key checks on governmental power, a bill of rights protecting people of all income levels and a straightforward structure for doing business.”

But Vásquez and her neighbors in Las Tapias are unnerved by the prospect of business interests with their own security forces enforcing their own rules.

“We agree with creating more jobs, but talk of pushing us out, it’s not so easy,” she said. “When someone touches your things it’s delicate and we are going to defend ourselves.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Refugees from Afghanistan Arrive in Indiana

    WRTV's Cornelius Hocker reports. WRTV cameras were rolling as the evacuees arrived at Indianapolis International Airport. They are now on their way by bus to Camp Atterbury.

  • New kidney problems linked to 'long COVID'; loss of smell may be followed by other smell distortions

    COVID-19 symptoms that persist long after infection, known as "long COVID", has been tied to a higher risk for new kidney problems, according to a new study. Analyzing data on more than 1.7 million U.S. veterans, including nearly 90,000 COVID-19 survivors with symptoms lasting at least 30 days, researchers found the "long haulers" were at higher risk for new kidney problems compared to people who had not been infected with the coronavirus. This was true even when survivors had not been hospitalized, although declines in kidney function were "more profound" with more severe infection, they reported on Wednesday in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology https://bit.ly/3zKI2Y0.

  • The Week in Numbers: game over for teens

    From an end to game time for Chinese teens, to a hiring spree at Amazon, this is the Week in Numbers. First up...3 hours a week is how long Chinese under-18s will be allowed to spend playing online games. That's under new rules announced this week by Beijing. The news went down predictably badly with teens: "I don't think the new regulation makes any sense. Although it aims to help teenagers, the less you let them play, the more curious they'll be."Shares in game makers like South Korea's Krafton skidded following the news. Almost 17% was the plunge in Zoom shares on Tuesday. The video conferencing company saw its worst day in months after warning of a faster-than-expected drop in demand as people return to their offices.$15.5 billion is how much Alibaba will invest in China's "common prosperity" fund. That will help pay for subsidies to small firms, and insurance for gig-economy workers. Other Chinese corporate giants have already pledged money to President Xi Jinping's initiative. Exactly how voluntary the donations are... only they know.55,000 is how many new jobs Amazon is creating. That's almost as many as Facebook's entire workforce. Boss Andy Jassy says it's necessary to keep pace with growth. Whether the hiring spree will do anything to ease criticism of Amazon's labor standards, is another matter.And $15 billion is how much Reddit hopes it's worth. Reuters sources say the social media network beloved by meme-stock investors aims to hit that number in an IPO next year. That would be 50% up on a valuation seen in fundraising just last month.

  • Tyson Foods, unions strike deal over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Tyson Foods Inc said on Friday that labor unions have agreed to support its requirement for U.S. employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by November, and the company will offer new benefits to workers including paid sick leave. Companies have been working to incentivize employees to get vaccinated through bonuses and other benefits as the highly contagious Delta variant drives an increase in U.S. coronavirus infections. In some instances, employees who do not get shots face penalties like higher insurance costs.

  • Dem who led Trump impeachment publishing memoir on Capitol riot and tragic death of his son a week earlier

    The senator’s book will hit bookshelves in January

  • Unity Software Clears Alternate Entry

    Unity Software is more than 20% off its high, but big buyers fueled another bullish move for the stock.

  • McDonald’s starts hiring children as restaurant struggles for staff

    ‘Now hiring 14 & 15 year olds’, banner reads

  • Texas Abortion Case Reflects Success of Conservative Strategy to Remake Court

    When the Supreme Court declined late Wednesday to block a severely restrictive Texas abortion law, it was fulfilling the long-held ambitions of a series of committed Republican presidents, senators and conservative activists who worked unceasingly for years to cement a reliable anti-abortion majority on the court. The decision confirmed the worst fears of reproductive rights activists, who had long warned that conservatives were moving aggressively to put in place a court majority that would upe

  • Russian troops patrol birthplace of Syria uprising after fighting abates

    Russian military police on Wednesday began patrolling the last rebel bastion in Syria's southwest under a deal that halted an Iranian-backed government offensive to retake the birthplace of the 2011 popular uprising, military and civilian sources said. Russian generals brokered the deal late on Tuesday to avert bloody urban warfare after the heaviest bombardment by elite Fourth Division government forces of the rebel core of the city of Deraa in a two-month siege. Russian troops hoisted the Russian and Syrian flags inside the Deraa al Balaad district, where the first peaceful protests against Assad family rule in 2011 broke out before security forces cracked down and the unrest morphed into civil war.

  • Merkel: Germany will spend what's needed to fix flood damage

    Chancellor Angela Merkel indicated Friday that German authorities would provide however much money is needed to repair damage caused by devastating July floods, renewing promises for rapid help as she returned to the valley hit worst by the disaster. More than 180 people died in Germany and hundreds more were injured in the July 14-15 floods, which also claimed lives in neighboring Belgium. The narrow Ahr valley, near Bonn in western Germany, suffered the most destruction.

  • Trump takes next step in revenge plan by endorsing challenger to Republican who called him out over Capitol riot

    Senator Pat Toomey, who voted to convict Trump, is retiring after his current term in 2023

  • Worshippers pray at gas station in Lebanon amid fuel crisis

    Sheikh Ali al-Hussein led the session to highlight the hardship suffered by people who could not leave their spots in line for gas during the worst economic crisis in Lebanon’s history. The session underscored Lebanon's economic and financial crisis, which has plunged more than half the population in poverty. The two-year crisis has been compounded by the pandemic and last year's massive blast at Beirut port that killed at least 214 people and destroyed large parts of the city.

  • GM, Ford halt some auto production as chip shortage worsens

    The global shortage of computer chips is getting worse, forcing automakers to temporarily close factories including those that build popular pickup trucks.

  • Bosch's stink-removal gadget just swaps one smell for another

    It defeated plenty of smells but it'll struggle against sweat.

  • Does the U.S. have any real leverage over the Taliban?

    The Biden administration says the Taliban can't be trusted, but can be pressured into keeping their promises to combat terrorism and respect human rights.

  • Parkland school shooter wanted words like ‘slaughter’ barred from trial. Judge declined

    The judge who will oversee the trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz isn’t going to play word police.

  • Afghan women and girls were forced into marriages in order to escape the country as it fell to the Taliban, report says

    The CNN report said families paid thousands of dollars to have men marry or pose as husbands for women who were escaping.

  • Retirees Confess What They Wish They’d Done With Their Money

    Retirement is the culmination of decades of financial decisions, and the unfortunate truth is that some of those decisions aren't always good. This is exceedingly common, in fact. At present, millions...

  • James Simons, Robert Mercer, Others at Renaissance to Pay Up to $7 Billion to Settle Tax Probe

    In a tax settlement that may be the largest in history, current and former executives of hedge fund Renaissance Technologies LLC will personally pay as much as $7 billion to settle a long-running dispute with the Internal Revenue Service.

  • Texas is just the tip of the iceberg. Even where there are fewer legal barriers, anti-abortion activists' decades long terror campaigns have made it harrowing for abortion providers.

    Even in "safe" states like New York, abortion access is limited to large cities where abortion clinics have to contend with anti-abortion terrorists.