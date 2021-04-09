Honduras holds 2 ex-officials on pandemic-tied fraud charges

MARLON GONZÁLEZ
·3 min read

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — One year after the Honduran government paid $47 million for seven mobile hospitals to expand its bed space for the COVID-19 pandemic, only two are in use and two former government officials involved in their purchase are jailed on fraud charges.

The purchase of the hospitals — shipping containers outfitted for medical use that can be connected and configured to operate as field hospitals — has became Honduras’ greatest pandemic-related scandal.

Experts determined the purchase price was far inflated, the entire cost was paid up front without guarantees for delivery, which was delayed for months, and the government used an unnecessary intermediary. When they did arrive, they didn’t meet the requirements to safely house COIVD-19 patients and most were in such bad shape as to be unusable. And this in a country struggling to obtain doses of COVID-19 vaccine for its people.

It was a glaring case of at best wasteful spending and at worst another example of the deep-seated corruption that touches nearly all aspects of Honduran life. The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has made addressing the root causes of migration from the three so-called Northern Triangle countries a priority.

Biden's special envoy to the region, Ricardo Zúniga, said Friday that corruption “is something that we have to deal with and we are going to deal with it.”

A Honduran judge ordered Marco Antonio Bográn and Alex Alberto Moraes, the former executive director and former administrative manager respectively of Invest-H, the government’s development project agency, to be jailed Friday. Preliminary hearings were scheduled to continue Saturday. The men asked to be held on a military base, because they said they had received death threats. They have denied any wrongdoing.

They were removed from their positions last year.

The Attorney General’s Office had called both men in to provide statements on Thursday. Before they had even finished, the prosecutor in charge of the case called for them to be held pending charges that were brought formally on Friday. They are accused of fraud and violating official duties. The judge determined Friday they posed a flight risk.

Authorities are also seeking Axel Gamaliel López, a Guatemalan citizen, who was the intermediary on the purchase of the hospitals from Turkey. Prosecutors say he pocketed more than $20 million on the deal and an international arrest order was issued.

Invest-H “bought seven mobile hospitals in a direct and fraudulent manner,” the Attorney General’s Office said in a statement. Prosecutors said the former officials paid “in advance 100% of the price without the provider having the required technical and financial capacity, without stipulating the execution of corresponding guarantees to protect the economic interests of the state and without prior authorization of the board of directors of Invest-H.”

The National Anticorruption Council, a nongovernmental auditor, has provided 14 reports on irregularities in the hospitals’ purchase to prosecutors.

Gabriela Castellanos, the organization’s director, said the real value of the hospitals was closer to $15 million.

“That investment has resulted in nothing, because they are not functioning,” she said. She applauded the charges against the two former officials, but believes that the responsibility reaches above them.

“Right now the accused have an enormous responsibility for the purchase of the those hospitals, but the Attorney General’s Office has the constitutional obligation to continue investigating to arrive at other authorities in the executive branch that we believe could be involved,” she said.

Recommended Stories

  • A pediatrician shares how to travel as safely as possible during a pandemic

    As more and more people become vaccinated, it’s comforting to think we may be able to safely travel again soon. The post A pediatrician shares how to travel as safely as possible during a pandemic appeared first on In The Know.

  • BREAKING: Michigan Ross Dean Scott DeRue To Step Down

    DeRue, dean since 2016, unexpectedly to join private sector The post BREAKING: Michigan Ross Dean Scott DeRue To Step Down appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • California man accused of killing wife, propping up body on Christmas is now convicted

    The man is accused of propping up his dead wife’s body while their kids opened presents.

  • Biden gun control: Don Jr and Cruz lead GOP outrage as President declares ‘no amendment is absolute’

    Follow the latest updates

  • Beauty Insiders can save big with a Sephora promo code for the huge spring savings event

    Use this Sephora promo code to save big at the retailer's huge spring savings event, with discounts up to 20% off for Beauty Insiders—find out more.

  • Positive atmosphere, little progress in Iran nuclear talks

    Nascent talks aimed at bringing the United States back into the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran broke Friday without any immediate signs of progress on the thorny issues dividing Washington and Tehran, but with delegates talking of a constructive atmosphere and resolving to continue the discussions. Two working groups that have been meeting in Vienna since Tuesday to brainstorm ways to secure the lifting of American sanctions and Iran's return to compliance with the deal reported their initial progress to a joint commission of diplomats from the world powers that remain in the deal — France, Germany, Britain, China and Russia. Russian delegate Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted that participants had “noted with satisfaction the initial progress made.”

  • One person dead, multiple hospitalized in a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas

    Police rushed to the scene of the reported shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

  • Iran frees S.Korean ship, months later

    The South Korean tanker ship and its captain that were detained by Iran in January, have been now been freed after South Korea promised to try and release Iranian funds that have been frozen in South Korean banks because of U.S. sanctions.That's according to a South Korean government source.The tanker was seized in the Strait of Hormuz off Oman by Iranian authorities, who had accused it of polluting the waters with chemicals.A diplomatic emergency arose when, separately, Tehran was demanding that Seoul release $7 billion in frozen funds.20 crew members except the captain were released in February after a South Korean delegation visited Iran.Both the South Korean foreign ministry's statement and Iranian state news agency's report on the ship did not mention the demand for the release of funds.The news also comes as Iran and the United States have began informal talks this week over salvaging the 2015 nuclear deal.Iran has denied allegations that the seizure of the tanker and its crew constituted hostage-taking, saying it was South Korea that was holding Iranian funds hostage.

  • More Boeing 737 Max woes: Airlines grounding some planes again due to electrical issue

    Boeing said it recommends 16 airlines temporarily remove certain Max planes due to a potential electrical issue.

  • China's CNOOC hunts for three missing after Bohai blaze doused

    BEIJING/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -China's offshore oil and gas major CNOOC Ltd has put out a fire at a production platform in Bohai Bay and is focusing its efforts on searching for three people who went missing, the firm said on Friday. In a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, the company said Monday's fire at the V29 well of its V platform off China's northern coast was put out the following day. The blaze broke out as CNOOC took emergency measures to contain "shallow gas" that overflowed during a drilling operation, the firm added, but with no oil spill so far.

  • Tackle or corner? Chargers coach Brandon Staley shoots breeze on draft

    Coach Brandon Staley talked about the Chargers needs at cornerback and offensive tackle, but would not say what position they might target with the No. 13 pick of the NFL draft.

  • Carolinas, Duke Energy must be intentional and aggressive about modernizing the grid

    Don’t let the Texas grid failure happen in the Carolinas. State and local leaders must push for grid modernization. (Letters to the Editor)

  • SC shooting suspect, former NFL player Phillip Adams will undergo CTE brain test

    Exclusive: Phillip Adams’ family has approved for experts in brain trauma to conduct specialized testing. He was accused of killing 5 people in the mass shooting this week in Rock Hill.

  • Connor Hellebuyck makes 36 saves, Jets beat Canadiens 4-2

    Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Thursday night to open a five-game trip. Josh Morrissey, Trevor Lewis, Nikolaj Ehlers and Andrew Copp scored for the Jets. Jets captain Blake Wheeler is sidelined indefinitely by head injury.

  • Khloe Kardashian tries to get unfiltered photo removed from social media

    A natural-looking image of the glamorous Khloe Kardashian was shared "by accident" by her team.

  • Oilers beat Senators 3-1 to sweep 9-game season series

    Devin Shore broke a tie with 7:02 left, Mike Smith made 39 saves and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Ottawa Senators 3-1 on Thursday night to sweep the nine-game season series. Kailer Yamamoto and Jesse Puljujarvi, into an empty net, also scored for Edmonton. “Everyone’s got a role,” Shore said.

  • Wholesale prices up 1% in March, energy leads the way again

    Wholesale prices jumped again in March pushed by another big increase in energy prices, the government reported Friday. The Labor Department’s producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches consumers, rose 1% in March, follows last month’s 0.5% gain and a record jump of 1.3% in January. Energy prices jumped 5.9%, the Labor Department said Friday.

  • Biden’s southern border czar to step down just months into the job

    Southern border coordinator Roberta Jacobson’s last day in the Biden White House will be at the end of April before she retires, she announced on Friday.Why it matters: The former ambassador to Mexico has been at the forefront of the administration’s efforts to handle the surge of migrants at the border — which shows no sign of stopping. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeJacobson’s departure comes after there were more illegal border crossings in March than in any single month in 15 years on top of record numbers of unaccompanied minors overwhelming government immigration and shelter systems. Between the lines: Jacobson has appeared at the White House podium to explain the situation at the southern border and the administration’s efforts to manage it. Just more than two weeks ago, she and other top administration officials met with Mexican officials to address ways to stem the flow of migration to the U.S.-Mexico border. What they're saying: "Ambassador Roberta Jacobson's leadership in serving as the Special Assistant to the President and Coordinator for the Southwest Border at the National Security Council has been an invaluable contribution to the Biden-Harris Administration and to the United States," National Security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement Friday.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Boeing's infamous 737 Max plane has a new issue, and 16 airlines are being told to ground planes

    Boeing said Friday it had recommended that 16 airlines ground their aircraft until it's fixed. The company released few other details about the issue.

  • Si Woo Kim breaks putter during second round of the Masters

    Si Woo Kim acknowledges that he has broken clubs out of frustration before, with one very significant caveat. Kim smashed his putter head-first into the turf at Augusta National after a poor chip on the par-5 15th hole Friday, bending the shaft and rendering the club unusable.