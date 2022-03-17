Honduras judge grants U.S. extradition request for former President Juan Orlando Hernández

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rebecca Falconer
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Antony Blinken
    Antony Blinken
    American government official and 71th U.S. Secretary of State

Honduras' former President Juan Orlando Hernández can be extradited to the U.S. to face drug trafficking and weapons charges, a judge in the Central American country ruled on Wednesday night.

Why it matters: Hernández, who denies any wrongdoing, has since 2017 been accused of electoral fraud and was named as a co-conspirator in a New York drug trafficking case last year.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last month there's credible evidence that Hernández "engaged in significant corruption by committing or facilitating acts of corruption and narco-trafficking" and also that he may have used the "proceeds of illicit activity to facilitate political campaigns.

What to watch: Hernández could appeal the judge's decision to grant the U.S. extradition request.

The big picture: The former president, who left office in January, turned himself in to police last month after officers surrounded his home following the U.S. extradition request.

  • Hernández has said that drug traffickers made the claims against him in revenge for their being extradited when he was in power, per AP.

  • Representatives for the Biden administration did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Go deeper: Central American leaders targeted for corruption sanctions

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Pike County man sentenced to prison for sexually exploiting children

    Jerald Ungerer pleaded guilty to filming two children engaged in sex acts and sharing the video.

  • Ohio Woman Charged for Sending Racist and Threatening Messages to Michigan Lawmakers

    A woman in Ohio was charged with two felonies after she allegedly sent racist death threats to two Black Michigan lawmakers, according to the Detroit Free Press.

  • Man who fatally shot Jamaican immigrant in rural Pennsylvania won't face charges, DA says

    The ruling ends a monthslong probe in which Peter Spencer's family and others urged an investigation into whether killing was racially motivated.

  • Slight Majority of Voters Support Florida’s LGBT Education Bill, Poll Finds

    A narrow majority of voters support Florida's LBGT Education Bill, which prohibits the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity to students in K-12 public schools.

  • These Bose noise cancelling earbuds offer the same features as AirPods — and they're $60 off

    The QuietComfort buds have transparency mode (for when you want to let outside sounds in), touch controls and a sweat-proof design.

  • Readers pick their favorite corned beef sandwiches

    The parades might be behind us, but the river's still green and a hunger for St. Patrick's celebrations will keep rolling through Thursday. We're glad so many readers offered their corned beef sandwich picks to add to our own recommendations of Moon's and the Corned Beef Factory.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Susan B: Manny's Deli on Jefferson gives you, "an amazing amount of corned beef (two meals easily!) on every sandwich. Try the combo of pastrami/

  • Russia business deals muddy GOP US Senate primary in Ohio

    Several Republicans competing for the party’s nomination to run for U.S. Senate in Ohio are facing scrutiny for their ties to Russia as the country intensifies its war against Ukraine. Much of the attention has focused on former Ohio Republican Party Chair Jane Timken, whose husband's family founded a company that does business in Russia.

  • Grounded cruise ship carrying thousands refloated

    The Norwegian Escape got stuck on the channel bed in high winds after it left the Dominican Republic.

  • Is Andrew Cuomo planning to enter New York’s gubernatorial race?

    Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo could be looking to win back his old job. The prominent Democrat, who resigned from his position last year amid a growing scandal involving allegations of sexual harassment, is considering a run against current governor and his former lieutenant Kathy Hochul, according to a CNBC story. The report said that Cuomo “has been fielding calls from supporters about a possible run” and that “his aides have been conducting their own internal voter polling on a potential matchup.”

  • Mexican former governor arrested over alleged electoral crimes

    A former governor of Mexico's Nuevo Leon state was arrested Tuesday for his alleged participation in electoral crimes, according to the state attorney general. Rodriguez, or "El Bronco" as he is known in Mexico, was an independent candidate in the 2018 election, ultimately won by current President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Mexico's electoral authority fined Rodriguez before the election for allegedly raising almost $700,000 in illicit campaign funds, an accusation he denied at the time.

  • Families of Parkland shooting victims to get $127.5mn for FBI inaction, Justice Department says

    The shooting took place at a Florida high school in February 2018

  • Eugene man pleads guilty to illegally importing, mailing hundreds of live scorpions

    One of Drake's scorpion parcels intercepted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection was falsely labeled as "chocolates," the DOJ said.

  • Ohio Supreme Court rejects statehouse maps for third time

    The Ohio Supreme Court has for a third time rejected a pair of state legislative maps for unconstitutional gerrymandering.Why it matters: Wednesday evening's 4-3 ruling puts the state's upcoming May 3 primary election date in doubt. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Republican chief justice again joined the court's three Democrats in rejecting the GOP-drawn maps.State of play: Ohio election officials were set to mail out the first slate of absentee ba

  • Biden administration mulls providing Ukraine Switchblade 'killer' drones

    The Biden administration is weighing supplying Ukraine with killer drones called Switchblades that can pinpoint personnel and military equipment accurately, NBC News reported, citing two congressional officials briefed on the matter.Manufacturer AeroVironment has previously sold two types of Switchblades to the U.S. Special Operations Command: the Switchblade 300 and Switchblade 600, the network noted. The 300 is used for targeting personnel,...

  • Prosecutors: Suspect played music after homeless shooting

    A man suspected of shooting five homeless people in Washington and New York City — killing two of them — appeared to hold up a phone and play music after he shot one one of the victims and was caught when a longtime friend identified him after police linked the cases through ballistics evidence, telephone records and the suspect’s social media posts, prosecutors said Wednesday. Gerald Brevard, 30, was ordered held without bail after appearing before a judge in Washington on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of 54-year-old Morgan Holmes, who was found shot and stabbed inside a burning tent in Washington this month. Brevard has not been formally charged in the other Washington shootings or the New York cases.

  • NYPD Revises Plainclothes Unit with New Neighborhood Safety Team to Fight Gun Violence

    In an attempt to battle gun violence and the rise of crime in New York, the police department has composed a new initiative to target firearms with a revised plainclothes unit, reported CNN. The Neighborhood Safety Teams aim to take a more ethical and constitutional approach to policing than the previous anti-crime unit disbanded in 2020, which was criticized by the public.

  • 'First state' label an embarrassment

    Gov. Ron DeSantis and Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo make a mockery of proven COVID strategies for kids

  • March Madness: Which teams will make the Final Four and who will win it all?

    We're answering all the burning questions to help you fill out your Tourney Pick'em bracket.

  • Trump calls Mo Brooks 'disappointing' in Alabama Senate race

    “Mo Brooks is disappointing,” Trump told the Washington Examiner Tuesday, according to a report published Wednesday. Trump has backed Brooks since last April, more than a year ahead of the upcoming May 24 primary, rewarding the conservative firebrand and ally who whipped up a crowd of Trump supporters at the Jan. 6, 2021, rally that preceded the Capitol riot. Brooks has since found himself in a primary battle with two formidable opponents: Katie Britt, the former head of a state business group, and Mike Durant, a businessman best known as the helicopter pilot shot down and held prisoner in the 1993 “Black Hawk Down” incident.

  • El Huevo: Alleged drug lord's arrest causes violent clashes in Mexico

    The arrest of alleged drug lord "The Egg" sparked a violent gun battle on the US-Mexico border.