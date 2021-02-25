Honduras leader warns drug cooperation with US endangered

  • FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2019 file photo, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez speaks to the reporters as he leaves a meeting at the Organization of American States, in Washington. Newly proposed U.S. legislation introduced Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, targets Orlando Hernandez as allegations of ties to drug trafficking grow. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
  • FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2020, file photo, Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez arrives for the swearing-in ceremony for Guatemala's new President Alejandro Giammattei at the National Theater in Guatemala City. Orlando Hernandez denied once again Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, accusations from United States prosecutors that he protected drug traffickers in exchange for bribes. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo, File)
1 / 2

US Honduras Corruption

FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2019 file photo, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez speaks to the reporters as he leaves a meeting at the Organization of American States, in Washington. Newly proposed U.S. legislation introduced Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, targets Orlando Hernandez as allegations of ties to drug trafficking grow. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARLON GONZÁLEZ
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TEGUCIGALPÁ, Honduras (AP) — Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández warned Wednesday that antinarcotics cooperation with the United States could “collapse” if U.S. authorities believe “false testimony” in U.S. courts accusing him of cooperating with traffickers.

Hernández spoke before the Central American country's legislature a day after several Democratic U.S. senators backed a bill calling on President Joe Biden to impose sanctions on Hernández and “determine whether he is a specially designated narcotics trafficker.”

Hernández has repeatedly denied testimony by witnesses in U.S. drug prosecutions — one of which convicted his brother — accusing him of protecting and taking bribes from traffickers. He has not been charged, however.

On Wednesday, he again asserted that traffickers, particularly a group known as “Los Cachiros,” were seeking vengeance against him for allowing them to be extradited to the U.S.

“Los Cachiros have been repeatedly lying in the most obvious way,” he told the Honduran Congress.

He suggested that traffickers were trying to manipulate U.S. authorities into helping them take vengeance on the Honduran officials pursuing them.

“It would mean, sooner or later, that the systems of effective cooperation that I helped build, that have been recognized and praised repeatedly by Washington, inevitably would collapse — and not only in Honduras, but in several countries of the Americas,” he said.

His appearance before Congress came as he presented proposals to toughen laws against gangs.

A day earlier, Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon introduced a bill that would seek to isolate Hernández, who in recent years has leaned heavily on support within the U.S. government when facing domestic opposition and allegations of connections to drug traffickers by U.S. prosecutors.

“The United States cannot remain silent in the face of deeply alarming corruption and human rights abuses being committed at the highest levels of the Honduran government,” Merkley said in a statement. “A failure to hold Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández, national officials, and members of the police and military accountable for these crimes will fuel widespread poverty and violence and force more families to flee their communities in search of safety.”

Merkley’s bill was backed by Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont, Richard Durbin of Illinois and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts among others.

The bill calls for a suspension of security aid and also seeks to prohibit the export of items such as tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets that Honduran security forces have deployed in recent years against protesters. The U.S. government would actively oppose loans to Honduras’ security forces from multilateral development banks.

It also calls on the Honduran government to talk to the United Nations about establishing an anti-corruption mission in the style of one that had success in Guatemala. Under Hernández, a similar mission backed by the Organization of American States was not renewed after it began to implicate a number of federal lawmakers in corruption scandals.

Earlier this month, U.S. prosecutors filed documents in an upcoming trial suggesting the president himself was under investigation. One of his numerous brothers, Juan Antonio “Tony” Hernández, was convicted in New York of a drug conspiracy in 2019.

Under the administration of President Donald Trump, immigration overshadowed everything else in the relationship. Biden has spoken about development support for so-called Northern Triangle countries to address the root causes of migration, but new Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken has also included “corruption and lack of respect for human rights” as causes of migration, according to a State Department summary of a call with his Honduran counterpart.

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: Senators revive bill to combat Chinese censorship of U.S. companies

    A bipartisan group of U.S. senators will revive legislation as soon as Wednesday to counter Chinese censorship in the United States, a new effort by Congress to hold Beijing accountable for its growing efforts to stifle criticism beyond its borders, Senator Jeff Merkley told Reuters. U.S. officials have complained that the Chinese government has increasingly sought to suppress opposition to its ruling Communist Party by coercing U.S. companies – from hotel chains and airlines to Hollywood film producers – to take pro-Beijing stances.

  • Wife of "El Chapo" appears in court over drug trafficking charges

    The wife of the former drug lord known as "El Chapo" was arrested in the U.S. and is facing charges of drug smuggling and helping plan her husband's escape from a Mexico prison. Jeff Pegues reports.

  • First asylum-seekers from Mexico's Matamoros border camp enter U.S

    The first asylum seekers from a Mexican border camp that had become a symbol of Trump era immigration restrictions entered the United States on Thursday under a new policy meant to end the hardships endured by migrants in dangerous border towns. The U.N.'s International Organization for Migration (IOM) said the initial group comprised 27 people who had been living in the makeshift camp in Matamoros opposite Brownsville, Texas. Some residents have lived there for more than a year under former President Donald Trump's controversial Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program requiring asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings.

  • 'Union guy' Joe Biden keeps his distance from Amazon union fight

    The White House urged “employers” not to run anti-union campaigns. But that was about as far as they’d push the e-commerce giant.

  • El Chapo's wife helped him run drug empire from jail, US court hears

    Emma Coronel is ‘not a big fish’, experts say, but indictment accuses her of assisting dramatic jailbreak in 2015 Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Mexican drug cartel boss Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, appears during a virtual hearing in federal court in Washington DC on Tuesday. Photograph: Jane Rosenberg/Reuters The wife of the world’s most notorious drug cartel boss, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, has appeared in court charged with helping him run his drug empire from jail, a day after she was arrested at Washington’s international airport. Emma Coronel Aispuro, a 31-year-old Mexican-American who married the drug kingpin in 2007 after he spotted her in a beauty pageant, is also accused of helping organise her husband’s breathtaking jailbreak in 2015, which involved a mile-long tunnel leading from his prison shower and a motorbike adapted to run on rails from one end to the other. After a hearing by the Washington DC district court, at which Coronel appeared by video, she was ordered detained without bond, pending trial. Prosecutors had argued she represented a flight risk with access to funds and alleged that the “defendant worked closely with the command and control structure of the drug trafficking organization known as the Sinaloa cartel – most notably with her husband”. Coronel had apparently believed herself safe enough from prosecution to risk a trip to the US. At her husband’s 2018 New York trial, she was a daily presence in court, chewing gum behind large sunglasses. The trial led to a sentence of life plus 30 years in prison and an order to forfeit more than $12bn. But Coronel claimed to know nothing about the Sinaloa cartel, that was jointly run by her husband, maintaining that the couple had a modest irrigation firm and that El Chapo was just a “humble man” who the media had made “too famous”. “Emma Coronel is very naive to the American justice system,” said Mike Vigil, the former head of international operations at the Drug Enforcement Administration, who pointed out that allegations about her role in the 2015 prison escape had come up in Guzmán’s trial. “She must have felt very secure and safe that nothing would happen to her.” She was sufficiently confident of her untouchability to give a television interview in November 2019 drinking sparkling wine on the back of a yacht in Miami to a reality show called Cartel Crew, which mostly consists of relatives of convicted traffickers complaining about feeling judged. “Sometimes you just want to do what you see other people do. We want to be normal,” Coronel said, and asked advice on setting up a clothing line in her husband’s name. Those options looked less viable on Tuesday, after Coronel’s arrest at Washington’s Dulles airport, and her scheduled initial appearance in a courtroom to face charges of “conspiring to knowingly and intentionally distribute” shipments of heroin, cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamine. Emma Coronel Aispuro. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images She was 17 when Guzmán turned up with his entourage to see her win a pageant at the coffee and guava festival in her family’s village of Canelas. She was born in Santa Clara, California, when her mother had been visiting relatives there, but had grown up in rural Mexico. The affidavit from the FBI special agent Eric McGuire to the Washington DC district court points out that she would have known what she was marrying into, as her father, Inés Coronel Barreras, was a mid-level member of the Sinaloa cartel, designated by the US as a “significant foreign narcotics trafficker” and that her brothers were also in the family business. “Coronel knows and understands the Sinaloa cartel is the most prolific cartel in Mexico,” McGuire said. “Coronel was aware of multi-ton cocaine shipments, multi-kilo heroin production, multi-ton marijuana shipments, and ton quantity methamphetamine shipments.” The affidavit also quoted handwritten letters from Guzmán giving instructions to his cartel subordinates, which McGuire said he had obtained from an informant, and which had been delivered by Coronel, with whom Guzmán has nine-year-old twins. “The twins’ mother will tell you and my children something. Please be alert, compadre. She will explain,” one of the letters said. “The twins’ mother will bring a message to all of you, so that you all see it personally.” McGuire alleged that while Guzmán was in Altiplano prison in Mexico, Coronel relayed instructions to his sons (from previous marriages) on arranging his escape. They bought a plot of land a mile from the jail in 2014, began putting up a house, but then dug a tunnel towards the prison. Coronel and her brothers-in-law also discussed smuggling a GPS watch to Guzmán so they could guide the tunnel to his cell, accord to the arrest warrant. Emma Coronel Aispuro was a familiar presence at the trial of her husband, Joaquín Guzmán, the Mexican drug lord known as ‘El Chapo’, in Brooklyn in 2019. Photograph: Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images In July 2015 he slipped down a hole dug into the floor of his shower and out of the tunnel which was equipped with lighting, ventilation and the motorcycle on rails believed to have been used to haul equipment and excavated earth. Falko Ernst, the senior Mexico analyst for the International Crisis Group, suggested there was an element of geopolitics behind Coronel’s arrest. “She’s not a big fish. She’s a narco-celebrity. But in terms of her functions within the Sinaloa scene, she’s not a big player,” Ernst said. “So this act of detaining her and keeping her in the United States is more a symbolic act. It perpetuates the message that the United States will still be a factor in what we call the ‘war on drugs’ here in Mexico.” Coronel’s TV appearances and attempts to monetise her husband’s image and build a profile as an influencer were more than just vanity, according to a close observer of the Sinaloa cartel in the city of Culiacán, who said: “She had to work.” Federal prosecutors argued in a New York court that over a quarter of century, El Chapo had amassed a fortune of at least $12,666,181,704, but despite that remarkably precise figure, efforts to seize the imprisoned kingpin’s assets have so far struggled to make progress. “Not all of that fortune exists,” said the observer. “El Chapo had money, of course, but not like everyone thought.” On Tuesday, Mexico’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, tersely described the arrest “a matter that the United States will decide”. The president, commony called Amlo, urged US prosecutors to provide details on the case. Amlo also suggested the Coronel case could be linked to a case against Mexico’s former public security secretary Genaro García Luna, who was arrested in Dallas in 2019 on drug trafficking charges and is awaiting trial in the United States. Amlo has taken a generally gracious tone with the Guzmán family and has refused to speak ill of El Chapo. The president greeted El Chapo’s elderly mother, María Consuelo Loera, in March last year and acknowledged she had requested assistance with obtaining a US visa to visit her son at a supermax prison in Florence, Colorado.

  • Supreme Court weighs if federal job protections for military apply to states

    The case could affect thousands of National Guard members and reservists who have full-time jobs in state government.

  • Malta's energy storage tech to stabilize electricity grids reliant on renewables gets $50 million

    As energy grids transition away from fossil fuels and toward the use of zero emission sources of power from primarily renewable energy sources, they're going to need an ability to store and then use the massive amounts of energy that's only generated intermittently by the sun and wind. Malta spun out from the special projects group at Google's parent company Alphabet and relies on some very old technologies combined in a novel way to provide long-duration energy storage that can be discharged during times of peaking demand -- like the conditions that effected Texas' power grid last week. The company's latest round of funding was led by the Swiss natural gas, methanol and agricultural conglomerate Proman, with participation from previous investors Breakthrough Energy Ventures, the nearly ubiquitous backer of renewable energy and sustainable startups, and Alfa Laval, which makes industrial filters and heat exchangers.

  • Meredith College investigating professor who used a racial slur in class last fall

    This incident was a “lack of awareness and racial insensitivity” by the professor, an NC lawyer says.

  • Report: Trade talks have slowed for Raiders QB Marcus Mariota due to contract incentives

    On the surface, Marcus Mariota's contract looks perfect for a team looking for a potential starter this coming season. So, reports that the Raiders were fielding a lot of calls from teams looking to acquire him in trade. But according to NFL ...

  • Deported veterans, stranded far from home after years of military service, press Biden to bring them back

    Mexican-American deported veterans at a Memorial Day ceremony held annually on the bridge that connects Texas to Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, May 28, 2018. Herika Martinz/ AFP via Getty ImagesIvan Ocon thought he would be headed back to civilian life as a U.S. citizen after serving the U.S. Army in Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003. Ocon, who was born in Mexico, came to the United States as a legal permanent resident in 1985 to reunite with his mother. He joined the Army in 1997, and his recruiter assured him that enlisting would make him a U.S. citizen. Ivan Ocon’s U.S. Army photo/ Ivan Ocon/U.S. Army, CC BY-ND When Ocon received orders of deployment to Iraq he was given a pre-deployment checklist to help him get his affairs in order. Confirming his immigration status wasn’t on that list, because citizenship is not required for overseas military service. Ocon deployed as a noncitizen. He figured if he made it home alive, he would finish the naturalization process. Instead, Ocon was convicted of a crime and jailed in 2007, released for good behavior after nine years, and summarily deported. Today, he is stranded in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, separated from his family and fighting to come home. PTSD-related crimes As of 2018, the United States had 94,000 noncitizen military veterans. Ocon is one of at least 92 to be deported between 2013 and 2018, according to data from Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other agencies. The majority – 78%, according to federal data – were removed because of criminal convictions. Under the 1996 Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigration Responsibility Act, “aggravated felonies” are a basis for automatic deportation. Struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder and substance abuse put veterans at greater risk of incarceration than the general population. In 2017, nearly 28% of minority veterans – that’s 1,315,989 people – reported a service-connected disability, principally PTSD. Veterans without U.S. citizenship are therefore acutely susceptible to deportation. The American Civil Liberties Union suggests that many veterans are deported as a result of criminal convictions that stem from PTSD symptoms. Intimate-partner violence and drug convictions are common crimes. Deported Mexican-American veterans during a Memorial Day ceremony in Tijuana, May 27, 2019. Guillermo Arias/AFP via Getty Images Unfulfilled promises I am a political scientist who studies political rights across borders. I began collecting deported veterans’ stories after my brother, a U.S. Army veteran, was deported to Mexico in 2005. So this work, and this problem, is personal for me. Military service is supposed to qualify veterans for naturalization as U.S. citizens – and extends status benefits to family members – because honorable service satisfies the “good moral character” requirements for naturalization, according to the 1940 Nationality Act. The promise of naturalization is sometimes a military recruitment strategy targeting immigrant communities. After 9/11, immigrant military members even became entitled to expedited citizenship, which could speed up the naturalization process from three years to one year. But in 2017 a Trump administration policy restricted access to the expedited citizenship promised to veterans after 9/11. And, in general, immigrant veterans get very little guidance about how to complete the naturalization process from their military branches once they have served. This systemic failure, combined with a lack of coordination among ICE and other government agencies, has left more than half of the eligible noncitizen service members in administrative and legal limbo. Ocon and other veterans from the ‘Juarez Bunker’ do a Memorial Day salute, May 29, 2017. Repatriation efforts In Ivan Ocon’s case, the aggravated felonies that got him deported were aiding and abetting a kidnapping and brandishing a firearm – secondary charges related to a 2007 crime committed by his brother. The 2016 letter denying Ivan Ocon U.S. citizenship. Courtesy of Ivan Ocon, CC BY-ND After being released from jail for good behavior in 2015, Ocon spent the next 11 months fighting the automatic deportation order that is issued when an immigrant is convicted of a crime. He filed an application in late 2015 for naturalization based on wartime service, but despite his having earned over 10 military medals and ribbons, the Department of Homeland Services six months later denied his application, saying Ocon lacked “good moral character.” He was deported to Juarez soon after. With “no money and nothing but time,” Ocon now serves as a bridge for veterans navigating deportation. He describes his advocacy at the Deported Veteran Support House Juarez Bunker as “Kicking up dust for the veterans that don’t or can’t.” Deported veterans are using a variety of strategies to make their case for returning home, with many focused on the new administration in Washington, D.C. President Joe Biden’s recently released plan to reform the U.S. immigration system promises a pathway to citizenship for the 11 million undocumented immigrants and Dreamers in the U.S. But it makes no mention of reuniting with U.S. family members the millions more who were deported or voluntarily returned to their country of origin, such as deported veterans. Ocon’s Army uniform, with medals and ribbons. Ivan Ocon Immigrant veterans hoping Biden will consider their plight have found a congressional ally in Sen. Tammy Duckworth. On Jan. 20, Duckworth asked Biden for a series of executive actions that would stop the deportation of veterans and begin the repatriation process. The Biden administration responded by announcing a review of veteran deportations under the Trump administration – a time frame deported veteran advocates say is too narrow. Several hundred veterans deported before 2017 – among them Ocon – are living in banishment. Deported veterans are also allying with other immigrant communities to push the New Way Forward Act, a bill that would redefine categories of deportable crimes and allow judges to take military service into consideration before issuing a removal order. Some of the deported immigrants featured in the Leave No One Behind Mural Project. The bill, which was reintroduced by Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia of Illinois on Jan. 26, could make 50% to 60% of deported veterans eligible to return home, veteran advocate Robert Vivar told me. On Presidents Day, Garcia joined deported veterans and their coalition at a virtual press conference unveiling the “Leave No One Behind Mural Project.” This arts initiative will create murals in cities across the U.S. depicting the stories of the immigrants who remain excluded from Biden’s proposed immigration reforms, starting in March and unveiling a new mural every few weeks through the end of Biden’s 100 days. Ocon is part of the mural project. He sees art and lobbying as “fighting the same battle” for deported veterans, “but on different fronts.” [Get our most insightful politics and election stories. Sign up for The Conversation’s Politics Weekly.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Jennifer Martinez-Medina, Portland State University. Read more:Child poverty in the U.S. could be slashed by monthly payments to parents – an idea proved in other rich countries and proposed by a prominent Republican decades agoBiden’s Cabinet of many women shows other world leaders that US takes gender equality seriously Jennifer Martinez-Medina is affiliated with Repatriate Our Patriots, an advocacy organization that supports deported veterans, and is Co-Editor for Desolate Zine.

  • U.S. patience with Iran on renewing nuclear talks 'not unlimited': State Department

    The United States' patience with Iran on returning to discussions over the 2015 nuclear deal is "not unlimited," State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday. Iran has not formally responded to a U.S. offer last week to talk with Iran in a joint meeting with the countries that negotiated the deal.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell makes third attempt at bail on sex charges

    Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite awaiting trial on charges that she recruited teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, says she’ll renounce her U.K. and French citizenships if she can be freed on bail, according to a court filing Tuesday. Maxwell’s attorneys made the offer in a third try at getting Maxwell out of jail before a trial scheduled for July in Manhattan federal court. A judge has previously rejected two bail attempts, including a $28.5 million bail release proposal in December.

  • Could Buccaneers work out Tom Brady extension this offseason? Tampa Bay GM responds

    Could we see a contract extension for Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady this offseason? The Tampa Bay general manager responded Tuesday.

  • New US envoy starts challenge to restore US on world stage

    Linda Thomas-Greenfield presented her credentials as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday, officially taking on one of the most challenging jobs for the Biden administration of helping to restore the United States as a top multilateral player on the global stage after former President Donald Trump’s unilateral “America First” policy. The longtime American career diplomat thanked Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris, who swore her in on Wednesday, for choosing her for the “distinguished position.”

  • Officials Probe ‘Foul Play’ After Crash of Military Plane Close to Finding Abducted Nigerian Schoolboys

    KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty ImagesABUJA, Nigeria—The seven personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) who died in a fatal plane crash in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, on Sunday were close to discovering the location of dozens of students abducted by gunmen from their school in north-central Nigeria last week, two senior military sources told The Daily Beast.The crew—led by Flight Lieutenant Haruna Gadzama, the aircraft captain, and Flight Lieutenant Henry Piyo, the co-pilot—had been in Minna, the capital of Nigeria's north-central Niger state, for days conducting intelligence-gathering missions in connection with concerted efforts to secure the release of 42 people, including 27 students. The group was abducted last Wednesday, when gunmen in military uniforms raided the Government Science College in Kagara, killing one student in the process.On Sunday, the officers received intelligence regarding the location of the abductees. According to the two military sources, they quickly flew to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja to refuel their Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft. They were on their way back to Minna when the NAF said the plane reported engine failure and crashed as it attempted to return to Abuja, killing everyone on board.“They had a clue of where the students were located at the time and were preparing to survey the area when the crash happened,” one of the military sources, an officer from the NAF, told The Daily Beast. The source added that, had the incident not occurred, he believed the air force officers “would have been able to report the exact location of everyone kidnapped from the Kagara school.”News of the plane crash created anxiety across Nigeria and led to rumors on social media that the aircraft may have been deliberately touched by actors looking to get rid of the seven officers, described by the NAF in a statement as “well-trained” and “dedicated personnel.” The country's Chief of Air Staff Isiaka Amao on Sunday ordered an “immediate investigation” into the death of the officers, who had conducted intelligence-gathering operations across the entire region of northern Nigeria, including the northeast, where ISIS-backed militants and Boko Haram operate.“We should remain calm and wait for the outcome of investigation by the military,” Nigeria's minister of aviation Sirika Hadi Tweeted on Sunday, appearing to address rumors swirling around the cause of the crash. Nigerian authorities have often been accused of protecting armed groups affiliated with the Fulani tribe from the predominantly Muslim northern region of Nigeria, where President Muhammadu Buhari is from. Most of the officers killed in Sunday's plane crash were from southern Nigeria, a predominantly Christian region.“The investigators will look at every possible cause of the crash including foul play,” another military source told The Daily Beast. “I'm sure that the new Chief of Air Staff [who was appointed late in January] would want to get to the bottom of the matter.”It's not the first time the death of experienced NAF officers at the forefront of the fight against dangerous militants leads to an inquiry.Last year, the country's first-ever female combat helicopter pilot Tolulope Arotile was killed from the impact of a reversing vehicle that had crashed into her, raising suspicion across Nigeria that she was murdered. According to the NAF, Arotile was “inadvertently hit” by “an excited former Air Force secondary school classmate while trying to greet her” inside the NAF base in the northwestern city of Kaduna. The 24-year-old had just returned from an operation the military named “Gama Aiki” in Niger state, where she was deployed in the fight against ISIS-backed militants and other criminal gangs, referred to locally as “bandits,” by flying combat missions. Her final combat mission in northern Nigeria was devastating for the terrorists she targeted.She Flew Missions Against ISIS-Backed Terrorists—and Died in a Suspicious ‘Accident’Like Arotile, the seven NAF personnel killed in the crash on Sunday had been key actors in the fight to rid northern Nigeria of bandits and jihadists. According to the NAF, “in the course of conducting Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions, [the officers] had operated in virtually all theatres, including the North-East, North-West as well as the North Central.” Records show that they were flying in one of the NAF’s three Beechcraft King Air 350is, and were undoubtedly some of the most experienced and reliable in the Air Force, which said it has been dealt a huge blow by the loss.“The NAF would find it difficult to replace the personnel based on their training and experience acquired over the years,” Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, said in a press release on behalf of Chief of Air Staff Amao on Monday. “The Service was nevertheless consoled by the fact that the deceased personnel gave their utmost in service to the nation.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Welcome back, earmarks. They're not corrupt; they're spending as the Constitution envisions.

    Here's how earmarks can help Congress and even build bipartisanship.

  • TikTok Star Josh Richards, Mark Wahlberg Partner On Gen Z-Focused Production Company

    Josh Richards, a 19-year-old social media star from Cold Springs, Ontario, has partnered with Mark Wahlberg to launch a new production company, CrossCheck Studios, LLC. What Happened: A joint venture between Richards' and Wahlberg’s production company Unrealistic Ideas will create content catered to Gen Z viewers and will be “focused on becoming the premier venue for internet-native creatives,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. CrossCheck Studios will be managed by Richards and his business partner Michael Gruen while being supported, from development through to production, by Unrealistic Ideas, a company that also boasts Stephen Levinson and Archie Gips as partners. See Also: Josh Richards Talks About His Rise To Fame And The Secret To Blowing Up On TikTok Why It Matters: CrossCheck Studios, which has already amassed a full program of content, will cater to a new generation of viewers focused on watching social media influencers and internet personalities. Richards, who has over 24 million followers on TikTok, has been expanding his portfolio and entering into the business world by co-founding companies such as Sillybandz and Talent X Entertainment with his longtime partner Gruen. Richards also recently entered into the financial business sector and co-hosts the "BFFs" podcast with Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports. Partnering with Wahlberg has always been one of Richards' goals, he said. “When I first moved to LA to pursue this dream of a career, one of my goals was to meet @markwahlberg. I thought that was dreaming big. However, today, thanks to the hard work @Michaelgr1011 and I have put in, I am proud to call Mark a business partner!” he wrote on Twitter. What’s Next: Although it's reported that CrossCheck already has a “full slate of material,” Richards and Gruen will be actively searching for creative and innovative ideas as well as new faces to produce future content. “The duo of Mark and Josh is distinctly unique and will be invaluable when creating content to cater towards multiple demographics,” Gips told The Hollywood Reporter. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaN95 Mask Producer 3M Expands Use Of Palantir's Foundry Platform To Help With Supply Chain DemandHow Are Airlines Preparing For Renewed Interest In Travel After Pandemic?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Republican leaders Kevin McCarthy and Liz Cheney clash over support for Trump at a press conference

    "I don't believe [Trump] should be playing a role in the future of the party or the country," Cheney said.

  • US military may sidestep big budget cuts backed by progressives

    While the cost of the nation’s pandemic response is putting pressure on the defense budget, its unlikely Congress will make a sweeping, indiscriminate cut, according to Senate Armed Services Committee chairman.

  • C. Africa forces seize Bozize stronghold: government

    Pro-government forces in the Central African Republic (CAR) on Wednesday seized a stronghold of former president Francois Bozize, who was accused in December of plotting a coup, Prime Minister Firmin Ngrebada said.