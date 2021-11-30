Honduras leftist leader could present opportunities for US

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — If Xiomara Castro’s wide lead in Honduras’ presidential election holds, her leftist government could present challenges, but also opportunities for a Biden administration that has struggled with how to work on the country’s problems while keeping current President Juan Orlando Hernández at arm’s length.

There will be some painful history to overcome, primarily the U.S. government’s refusal to call the ouster of Castro’s husband José Manuel Zelaya in 2009 what it was — a military coup — and then proceeding to work closely with conservative National Party presidents who followed. And from the U.S. perspective, how Castro and Zelaya cozied up to then-Venezuela President Hugo Chávez.

Among the first to congratulate Castro on her success — even before Honduran electoral authorities — were the presidents of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, three of the hemisphere’s leftist authoritarians. The U.S. government has not commented on the election.

But over the course of her campaign, Castro sent signals that she is interested in working with the U.S. And notably Brian Nichols, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, visited Honduras last week ahead of the elections, sending a message that U.S. remained interested in Honduras.

With just over half of polling place tallies counted, Honduras' National Electoral Council said Castro had 53% of the votes to Nasry Asfura of the National Party's 33%.

Common ground between Castro and the U.S. government exists in at least three key areas: immigration, drug trafficking and corruption. And with tense relations prevailing between Washington and the leaders of El Salvador and Guatemala, the U.S. government could use a productive relationship with Honduras.

Despite opponents’ efforts to paint Castro as a communist, experts expect her to govern as a centrist with a desire to lift up Honduras’ poor while attracting foreign investment.

A speech Castro made to her Liberty and Re-foundation party in June remains one her clearest expressions of how she will navigate the U.S. relationship.

“In the first 100 days, we will execute and propose to the administration of President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris a plan to combat and address the true causes of migration,” Castro said.

Castro describes Hondurans’ emigration in terms of flight to escape inequality, corruption, poverty and violence. That sounds a lot like Harris’ assessment of the root causes the Biden administration wants to focus U.S. aid on.

But Castro also puts some of the blame on the U.S. government.

“I believe the Biden administration has an enormous opportunity to address the issue of migration,” Castro said in the June speech. “First, recognizing that they have part of the responsibility for what happens in our country,” she added, noting the 2009 coup.

“I think Xiomara Castro understands much better than the United States that if you want to address the immigration question, you have to address root causes,” said Dana Frank, a Honduras expert and professor of history emerita at the University of California, Santa Cruz. “And that means having a functioning economy. It means having a functioning state.”

Poverty has only deepened since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the Biden administration looks for ways to spur investment, help develop Honduras’ economy and create jobs so fewer people will feel the need to flee, “some of her priorities could fit well into what the administration is hoping to do,” said Maureen Meyer, vice president for Latin American Affairs at the Washington Office on Latin America, a human rights organization.

Meyer cautions that it is less clear how a U.S. proposal such as creating a Honduran border patrol would be received by Castro. And in the same June speech, Castro also said she wanted to open relations with China, another potential point of friction with the U.S. government.

Castro has hammered the outgoing Hernández administration for corruption. It was Hernández’s administration that let the Organization of American States’ anti-corruption mission in Honduras expire in 2020 after its work had touched some of the National Party’s lawmakers for alleged misuse of public funds.

She has said she’s interested in having an international anti-corruption mission return to Honduras. That combined with a strong, independent attorney general, could begin to tackle one of the country’s most profound problems.

“One of the key priorities for the Biden administration in its cooperation internationally, but specifically in Central America, is the rule of law and anti-corruption efforts,” Meyer said. Castro’s interest in the subject could re-open a door that Hernández had shut.

U.S. federal prosecutors have put one strain of that corruption under the microscope in drug trafficking cases that have reached up to high-ranking Honduran politicians.

The most notable was the conviction of Hernández’s brother, a former federal lawmaker, on drug trafficking charges that earned him a life sentence in the United States. In his trial and other cases, U.S. prosecutors have accused President Hernández of fueling his own political rise with money from drug traffickers. Hernández has not been charged and has denied the accusations.

U.S. prosecutors have also accused Zelaya of accepting money from drug traffickers, which he has denied.

Castro is fond of referring to Hernández’s government as a “narco dictatorship.”

At the end of her speech to supporters Sunday night, Castro made clear she wants a clean break of the bonds between government and drug traffickers.

“Get out war! Get out hate! Get out death squads! Get out corruption! Get out drug trafficking and organized crime,” Castro said. “No more poverty and misery in Honduras.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Castro vows to pull Honduras 'out of the abyss' as first female president

    TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) -Honduras' leftist politician Xiomara Castro, who is on track https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/honduras-set-woman-president-leftist-castro-declares-victory-2021-11-29 to be the first female president of the Central American nation, doesn't shy away from making history. In 2009, she catapulted herself to the helm of a protest movement after her husband, former president Manuel Zelaya, was ousted by a military coup, which pitched Honduras into crisis. Castro, 62, looked set for a landslide victory that would bring an end to 12 years of conservative National Party rule marred by corruption, allegations of the president's links to drug trafficking, and an exodus of migrants.

  • Cleveland city council approves Guardians lease at ballpark

    The Cleveland City Council voted Monday to approve a lease agreement that will keep the Guardians at Progressive Field through 2036. The team will also be able to begin planning renovations to the downtown ballpark, which will be upgraded as part of a $435 million project funded in a partnership between the Major League Baseball franchise, the city, Cuyahoga County and the state of Ohio. The team, which recently changed its name from the Indians to Guardians, had argued the ballpark, which opened as Jacobs Field in 1994, was in need of major repairs.

  • Republicans in Congress must denounce violence

    Republicans in Congress should denounce violence and threats against GOP colleagues who voted for Biden's bipartisan infrastructure plan

  • Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B purchases $5.85M mansion in Tenafly, reports say

    The new estate features nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a movie theater, a swimming pool and a tennis court, reports say.

  • What travelers to Europe need to know about rising case rates and new restrictions

    COVID-19-related safety measures are returning across Europe, mainly for those who are unvaccinated. Here's what you should know if you're planning a trip.

  • Leftist opposition candidate claims victory in Honduras presidential election

    Xiomara Castro of the leftist Free Party in Honduras claimed victory in the Central American country's presidential election Sunday, leading by almost 20 percentage points with more than half of the votes counted."Out with war. Out with hate. Out with drug trafficking and organized crime. Out with corruption," Castro said to her supporters on Sunday evening, according to The Washington Post."Today the people have obtained justice. We have...

  • Will China be as unequal as the US is by 2025?

    A Chinese economist said the country should cut its Gini coefficient to 0.4 by 2025—close to current US levels.

  • Reliance’s JioMart Turns to WhatsApp to Break Amazon Grip on Indian Grocery Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Indians can now use WhatsApp to order groceries from billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s JioMart via a new “tap and chat” option, as his Reliance Industries Ltd. challenges the domination of Amazon.com Inc. and Walmart Inc.-owned Flipkart.Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransReliving the New York Subway Map DebateDelivery is free and there’s no minimum order value, according to

  • Schumer: 'Goal' is to pass Biden spending bill before Christmas

    Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Monday said that he will bring President Biden's spending bill to the Senate floor once the parliamentarian finishes reviewing it and that it is his "goal" to pass the roughly $2 trillion bill by the end of the year. "Once this necessary work is completed with the parliamentarian, I will bring the president's Build Back Better legislation to the floor so we can pass it as soon as possible and...

  • Jimmy Kimmel Drags Donald Trump Jr. for Urging Anti-Vax Protests

    ABCThe Monday night edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live! saw the late-night host take aim at Republicans’ bizarre conspiracy-mongering over the Omicron variant. The new coronavirus variant has, according to the World Health Organization, “several mutations that may have an impact on how it behaves, for example, on how easily it spreads or the severity of illness it causes,” though epidemiological studies are “still underway” to determine how dangerous a threat it poses. Out of caution, the U.S. has imp

  • EXPLAINER-What is behind unrest in the Solomon Islands?

    Four people were killed during violent anti-government protests in the Solomon Islands that prompted Australia to send police and soldiers to help keep order. The unrest followed protests by residents of Malaita, the South Pacific island nation's most populous province, which opposed a decision by Prime Minister Sogavare's government in 2019 to formally recognise China instead of Taiwan. That decision has not only contributed to strains in relations between Malaita and the Solomon Islands government, but also left the island nation of 650,000 at the centre of a geopolitical tussle involving big powers.

  • Kevin Hart Really Does Have A Brother—But He’s Not Wesley Snipes

    'True Story' on Netflix tells the story of a comedian named 'The Kid' played by Kevin Hart, and his brother, Carlton, played by Wesley Snipes.

  • Topeka's city government to pay no money to relatives of Dominique White after suit was dismissed

    Topeka's city government will pay no settlement money to relatives who filed a lawsuit after Topeka police fatally shot Dominique White in 2017.

  • FBI: Dayton mass shooter fantasized about killing for years

    The man who gunned down nine people in Dayton, Ohio, two years ago had fantasized about mass shootings, serial killings and murder-suicide for at least a decade before carrying out the Aug. 4, 2019, attack, the FBI said Monday as it announced the conclusion of its investigation. Shooter Connor Betts didn't share specific details with friends or family members about his fantasies, underscoring the importance of people being attuned to subtle changes in an individual, the agency said. A phenomenon known as “bystander fatigue” may account why no one reported Betts to authorities before the shooting, according to a two-page FBI summary of its report.

  • Lebanon's president discusses Gulf crisis with Qatar's emir

    Lebanon's president Monday discussed his country's economic meltdown and an unprecedented diplomatic crisis between Beirut and Persian Gulf nations with the Emir of Qatar. The meeting between President Michel Aoun and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani came shortly after the Lebanese leader arrived in the Qatari capital of Doha for the opening ceremony of an Arab soccer tournament and for talks on the crisis with Gulf nations. Lebanon is sinking deeper into an economic crisis, the worst in its modern history.

  • Republicans target Biden, Democrats over inflation. What would they do about it?

    Inflation is partly influenced by the global supply chain crisis, shifting consumer behavior and an influx of pandemic relief spending approved by Trump and Biden.

  • Guo Pei Will Bring ‘A Different Side of China’ to San Francisco’s Legion of Honor

    China's best-known couturier will be the subject of a mid-career retrospective.

  • AAJA sparks criticism for style guide that says Taiwan 'officially a province of China'

    San Francisco-based nonprofit Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA) has sparked online backlash after listing Taiwan as a "province of China" in its “Guide to Covering Asian Pacific America.” Highly disputed: The AAJA style guide notes that the “fact” of Taiwan’s status as a Chinese province is “disputed by the Taiwan government” and currently fuels current political tension. Critics accused the nonprofit of seemingly siding with the Chinese government and its stance on Taiwan being a Chinese territory rather than an independent state.

  • U.S. labor board official orders Amazon to redo union vote at Alabama warehouse

    Workers at the warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, rejected forming a union by a more than 2-to-1 margin in April after an organizing drive that garnered support from U.S. lawmakers and President Joe Biden. In August, an NLRB hearing officer said the company's conduct around the previous vote had interfered with the election. The decision for a redo adds pressure on Amazon, which has recently faced union campaigns in New York and Canada.

  • Phil Saviano, key clergy sex abuse whistleblower, dies at 69

    Phil Saviano, a clergy sex abuse survivor and whistleblower who played a pivotal role in exposing decades of predatory assaults by Roman Catholic priests in the United States, has died. Saviano's story figured prominently in the 2015 Oscar-winning film “Spotlight” about The Boston Globe's investigation that revealed how scores of priests molested children and got away with it because church leaders covered it up. In late October, Phil Saviano announced on his Facebook page that he was starting hospice care at his brother’s home in Douglas, Massachusetts, where he died.