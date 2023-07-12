Honduras man pleaded guilty to deadly DWI crash in Springfield

A Honduran citizen who police said had few ties to Springfield pleaded guilty this week for his role in a deadly DWI crash on Glenstone Avenue.

Jarol Leiva-Navarro, 22, also pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license — his third such citation in the U.S. — after the 2021 high-speed crash that killed 32-year-old Springfield resident Colby Compton.

Leiva-Navarro was driving faster than 100 mph southbound on Glenstone Avenue in a Dodge Charger as he approached the intersection at Portland Street, according to investigators. Leiva-Navarro, who police say was racing another vehicle, then struck Compton's Saturn, which was pulling west onto Portland during a yellow light. He died at the scene.

Police said Leiva-Navarro, who also pleaded guilty to careless driving, had a blood-alcohol content (.092%) above the legal limit. He reportedly admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day.

Greene County prosecutors asked after Leiva-Navarro's 2021 arrest that he be held in jail without bond as his case moves forward, arguing that he is a flight risk and could potentially return to Honduras.

Leiva-Navarro faces up to 15 years for the DWI fatality charge. His sentencing is slated for October.

