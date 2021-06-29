Honduras is responsible for trans woman's murder, human rights court rules

Shawna Chen
·2 min read

The Inter-American Court of Human Rights on Monday ruled that the Honduran government violated a trans woman's right to life and was responsible for her 2009 murder, according to attorneys in the case.

Why it matters: It's the first case to ask the court whether a government failed to protect a trans person. The court's ruling sets a legal precedent across Latin American, which has the highest concentration of trans murders in the world, activists say.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Catch up quick: Vicky Hernández's body was found the morning after the country's 2009 coup d'état. She had been shot in the head, with first responders judging her time of death to be the middle of the previous night, when a curfew was in place that only allowed military and law enforcement outdoors.

  • Two other trans women reported that a police patrol car had driven up to them and Hernández, who was a sex worker.

What they're saying: At the moment of her death there was "a context of violence, arbitrary detentions, murders and discrimination against LGBTI persons, and in particular against trans women who were sex workers," the court said, per Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, which brought the case before the court with human rights group Red Lésbica Cattrachas.

  • "[I]n many cases, it was members of the public forces who perpetrated this violence."

  • The court ordered the government to compile "comprehensive information on the violence suffered by LGBTI persons in order to assess the real magnitude of this phenomenon and, accordingly, design strategies to prevent and eradicate new acts of violence and discrimination."

  • The ruling, which was issued on the 12-year anniversary of her death, mandates reparations for Hernández's family and training on anti-LGBTQ violence for security forces.

  • The Honduran government must also reopen its investigation into her murder, publicly acknowledge its role in her death and adopt measures to allow people to update their gender identity in documents, the court said.

A family photo of Vicky Hernández, courtesy of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights and Cattrachas. Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

"The judgment of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights in this case sheds light on structural violence in Honduras, which over the years has been strengthened by acts of discrimination against LGTTBI people, including in the justice system of justice," Indyra Mendoza, founder of Cattrachas, said in a statement.

  • "This structural violence has been supported by fundamentalist religious narratives, the media, and the discrimination against sexually diverse people in the political, workplace, and social spheres and has translated into their exclusion and death," Mendoza added.

  • "Honduras must change. The Americas must change. Justice for Vicky is justice for everyone."

The big picture: Violence in Honduras, especially against women and LGBTQ people, has driven asylum seekers to the U.S.-Mexico border.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Woman run over, killed in possible domestic-related crash in Clayton

    The Johnston County Sheriff's Office is investigating what it called a domestic-related incident after an 18-year-old woman was run over and killed by a vehicle Monday.

  • Never Stop Streaming — These Tablets Last up to 14 Hours

    These long-lasting tablets can keep you entertained during a trip, or help you get work done

  • Duolingo filed to go public

    Duolingo, a Pittsburgh-based language learning business last valued at $2.4 billion, has officially filed to go public. The 400-person company, which we explored in great detail in our EC-1, was co-founded by Luis von Ahn, the inventor of CAPTCHA and reCAPTCHA, and Severin Hacker. The company has had a somewhat circuitous journey -- full of trial and error -- on finding the perfect business model.

  • Covid vaccine gap: How South Africa hopes to bridge the divide

    Amid a slow rollout, the government is pushing the West to make jabs more accessible.

  • House to vote on bill launching probe of Jan. 6 insurrection

    A new committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol would have 13 members and the power to subpoena witnesses, according to legislation released by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday. The effort comes after Senate Republicans blocked the formation of an independent, bipartisan commission to probe the attack, in which hundreds of former President Donald Trump’s supporters violently broke into the Capitol and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory. The new, partisan House panel would have eight members appointed by Pelosi and five appointed “after consultation with” Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy.

  • I’m out here trying to eat – Frances Tiafoe eyes tasty reward for Wimbledon win

    The American stunned Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets.

  • Biden assures Rivlin he won't allow Iran to go nuclear

    President Biden assured Israeli President Reuven Rivlin during talks at the White House Monday evening that he won't allow Iran to get a nuclear weapon during his time in office. Why it matters: The United States' already struggling effort to resurrect the 2015 Iran nuclear deal was made more complicated by last week's election of hardliner Ebrahim Raisi to the Iranian presidency.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.This is also a point of contention between

  • Hidden Amazon deal gets you a free Echo Dot with a discounted Fire TV

    Prime Day 2021 is long gone, but it seems like Amazon’s big 48-hour sale is actually a month-long sale. Why? Well, it’s obviously because there are so many fantastic deals from Prime Day that are still available on Amazon’s site right now! Highlights include the #1 best-selling myQ smart garage door opener on sale with … The post Hidden Amazon deal gets you a free Echo Dot with a discounted Fire TV appeared first on BGR.

  • U.S. commitment to Israel 'iron-clad' -Biden

    Biden, in his first meeting as president with a top Israeli official, also said Iran would not come to possess a nuclear weapon on his watch."My commitment to Israel is ... iron-clad," Biden told Rivlin at the start of their meeting in the Oval Office. He said the two officials would discuss a range of topics, including Iran."What I can say to you is that Iran will never get a nuclear weapon on my watch," Biden said.Biden also underscored his support for Israel’s agreement to normalize relations with other countries in the Middle East, and said Israel was making headway in Africa as well. As reporters left, Biden was asked: "What is your bottom line on infrastructure?""My bottom line on infrastructure is exactly what we negotiated," Biden said.

  • Oakland police chief speaks on budget cuts, spike in violent crime

    Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong spoke after the city council voted to divert nearly $18 million away from his department's budget amid a recent spike in violent crime.

  • Second arrest made after 11-year-old girl was killed, Lexington County sheriff says

    The shooting that killed an 11-year-old and injured another girl was called gang related by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

  • U.S. airstrikes reignite debate over Iraq war powers

    The U.S. launched airstrikes Sunday night against three facilities on the Iraq-Syria border, which the Pentagon says Iran-backed militias have been using to carry out drone attacks on U.S. personnel.Why it matters: The Washington Post reported last month that U.S. officials were growing increasingly alarmed by the use of small, low-flying drones — rather than traditional rocket fire — to covertly strike U.S. targets in Iraq.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for fr

  • Two days before condo collapse, a pool contractor photographed this damage in garage

    There was nothing unusual about the lobby and pool area at Champlain Towers South condo, which looked clean and well maintained to a commercial pool contractor who visited the building last Tuesday, just 36 hours before half of the building unexpectedly collapsed. Then, he saw the basement-level garage.

  • Bloodhound tracks missing 6-year-old girl to an abandoned shed in Tennessee, cops say

    “He licked her face and she gave him a big hug.”

  • "I said you're in f---ing charge!": Trump and Gen. Milley's Situation Room shouting match

    Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, repeatedly blew up at President Trump over how to handle last summer's racial-justice protests, The Wall Street Journal's Michael Bender writes in his forthcoming book, "Frankly, We Did Win This Election."The backdrop: Trump wanted to invoke the Insurrection Act and put Milley in charge of a scorched-earth military campaign to suppress protests that had spiraled into riots in several cities.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Ma

  • FBI searched cave for Civil War gold over fears Pennsylvania officials would claim it, court documents show

    The FBI obtained a warrant to search a Pennsylvania cave for fabled Civil War gold without permission of state officials over concerns they would claim it as lost property, court documents show.

  • After 50 police officers resign, Portland grapples with its message vs. rising violence

    “I see it as a tremendous crisis. It’s not going to go away in a year or two," said Maria Haberfeld, a professor of police science at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

  • The Ugly War Between a White Police Chief and a Black Mayor in the Deep South

    Wayman NewtonWhen Wayman Newton found out last week about the warrant for his arrest in the town that elected him its first Black mayor, he wasn’t surprised.Ever since Newton, 40, took office after winning his election in Tarrant, Alabama—population 7,000—by nearly 40 percentage points last year, a small minority of mostly white residents and city leaders have had it out for him, he told The Daily Beast.They’ve blocked him from making what he and some locals describe as needed changes to the pol

  • Trump never climbed the stairs to the 2nd floor of the White House's office, new book says

    A second-floor office "meant a degree of exclusion but also protection" from Trump, an excerpt of Michael Wolff's "Landslide" said.

  • Florida family gets 16 calls from grandparents who remain unaccounted for in condo collapse

    As surviving family members of the collapsed Surfside condominium cling to all signs of hope, one family says it received 16 calls from a landline belonging to their grandparents who remain among the 156 unaccounted for as rescuers continue to search through debris for signs of life.