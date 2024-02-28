Honduras striker Alberth Elis is 'waking up' from an induced coma after head injury with Bordeaux
BORDEAUX, France (AP) — Honduras striker Alberth Elis “is waking up” from an induced coma after suffering a head injury while playing for Bordeaux, his family said Wednesday.
The 28-year-old Elis sustained the injury at the start of a second-division match against Guingamp on Saturday after he clashed heads with defender Donatien Gomis.
Elis was taken to a hospital in Bordeaux and underwent surgery on Saturday night.
“We are happy to share with you the first encouraging signs: Alberth is waking up and seems to be gradually recovering,” the player’s family said in a statement that Bordeaux shared on social media.
Elis scored 13 goals for Honduras since making his debut 10 years ago.
