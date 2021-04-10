Honduras targets U.S. aid for reconstruction after hurricanes

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden's special envoy for the Northern Triangle Ricardo Zuniga walks during a news conference
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - Honduras said on Friday it wants to use U.S. aid aimed at reducing migratory pressures in Central America to help rebuild areas battered by hurricanes last year, as officials from the two countries met in Washington.

U.S. President Joe Biden has earmarked $4 billion for Central America, where Hondurans, Guatemalans and Salvadorans have helped spur a jump in unlawful immigration to the United States, creating a major challenge for his administration.

Honduras was hard hit by two major hurricanes that struck Central America late last year, and its government said in a statement that 95% of its citizens involved in the recent pick-up in migration were from areas affected by the storms.

The Honduran delegation in Washington told U.S. officials that they want aid reaching their country from the United States to go toward the reconstruction efforts, it added.

Honduran Foreign Minister Lisandro Rosales also spoke to Ricardo Zuniga, a U.S. special envoy to Central America, who made a visit to Guatemala and El Salvador this week as part of an effort to address the uptick in migration.

Speaking in a conference call with reporters, Zuniga said that the United States does not want to impose itself on Central America, but he stressed that tackling corruption is important to getting a grip on migration from the region.

"What we're doing in each country," Zuniga said, "is supporting those who are trying to consolidate the rule of law."

The Honduran delegation also pledged to address corruption, an issue of growing concern since President Juan Orlando Hernandez of Honduras was linked to drug cartels in a U.S. trial that led to the conviction of his younger brother. Hernandez, who has not been charged with any crimes, has denied any wrongdoing and labeled the allegations smears.

(Reporting by Nelson Renteria Raul Cortes and Gustavo Palencia; Writing by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Will Dunham)

Recommended Stories

  • Texas workplace shooting suspect faces more charges

    The person killed Thursday at the cabinet company facility in Bryan, Texas, was identified as Timothy Smith, 40.

  • Venezuela military campaign displaces thousands

    Map: Axios VisualsVenezuela has launched an unexpected assault near its border with Colombia, presumably to attack armed groups and dissident guerrillas that push drugs and contraband in the area, but civilians have been forced to flee and some have reportedly been killed.The big picture: The sudden military strikes in Apure state come after years of President Nicolás Maduro’s regime being hands-off in the border regionStay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: Millions of Venezuelans have left their country in recent years due to unprecedented levels of hunger, hyperinflation and political uncertainty.The Venezuelan armed forces, or FAES, have long been accused by international bodies of extrajudicial killings and arbitrary arrests. Now some in Apure state report that the Venezuelan soldiers are murdering farmers and passing them off as guerrilla fighters.Venezuela Vice President Delcy Rodríguez recently claimed the actions against the armed groups are in response to supposed U.S. meddling. “Narcoterrorists are carrying out imperial plans,” he said.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 'I'm Going to Make a Change.' Police Departments Struggle to Recruit Black Cops, So This HBCU Came Up With a Plan

    The first class of mostly Black students at Lincoln University's new police academy is about to graduate

  • Family of Texas woman killed by police files federal suit

    Family members of a Black woman who was fatally shot near her Texas apartment after struggling with an officer over his stun gun filed a federal civil rights lawsuit Thursday, saying they are still seeking justice for her. Pamela Turner, 44, was killed in May 2019 in the parking lot of her suburban Houston apartment complex after a confrontation with Baytown Officer Juan Delacruz, who also lived at the complex. Delacruz shot Turner after a struggle over the officer’s stun gun that a bystander captured on video.

  • Friend of U.S. congressman Gaetz expected to plead guilty in Florida sex trafficking case

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A friend of embattled Republican U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida is expected to plead guilty in a sex trafficking and fraud case in a federal court in Florida, two law enforcement officials said on Thursday. Prosecutors and defense lawyers are in discussions about Joel Greenberg, a former tax collector in Florida's Seminole County, entering a guilty plea, and a judge on Thursday gave him until May 15 to do so, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Greenberg is a friend of staunch Donald Trump supporter Gaetz, who also faces a federal probe into a relationship with an underage girl, a law enforcement source has said.

  • Dustin Johnson misses 2021 Masters cut five months after winning green jacket

    His time in Augusta wrapped up much earlier than expected.

  • One person dead, multiple hospitalized in a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas

    Police rushed to the scene of the reported shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

  • SC shooting suspect, former NFL player Phillip Adams will undergo CTE brain test

    Exclusive: Phillip Adams’ family has approved for experts in brain trauma to conduct specialized testing. He was accused of killing 5 people in the mass shooting this week in Rock Hill.

  • Mike Pompeo Is Now on the Fox News Payroll—Because of Course

    JACQUELYN MARTINYet another member of Team Trump has joined Fox News.The conservative cable network announced Thursday that it has signed ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as a paid on-air contributor. Pompeo is scheduled to make his first appearance as a network employee on Friday’s broadcast of Fox & Friends.“Mike Pompeo is one of America’s most recognized and respected voices on foreign policy and national security issues. I look forward to his contributions across our range of platforms to share his distinct perspective with our millions of viewers,” Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said in a press release.“As a now former diplomat and member of Congress, and in this new role at FOX News Media, I intend to give viewers a candid, no-nonsense look at geopolitics, international relations and the America First policies that helped chart the course for unprecedented American prosperity and security,” Pompeo added.The move comes on the heels of Fox News hiring a slew of former Trump administration officials, family members, and campaign staff.In recent weeks, the network has brought on former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and ex-chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow, both of whom now host daytime programs on Fox News and Fox Business, respectively. The network has also hired Lara Trump, the former president’s daughter-in-law and one-time campaign adviser, as a paid contributor.Much like Lara Trump, who has openly floated a Senate run in North Carolina, Pompeo has also hinted at electoral ambitions. His name has been bandied about as a potential 2024 presidential candidate and he has recently laid such groundwork in Iowa, one of the GOP’s first primary states.If Pompeo or Trump do indeed decide to officially announce a run for office, precedent states that Fox News would terminate their contract. The network recently cut ties with former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, another former Trump official, after she jumped into the Arkansas governor’s race; and they have done the same thing in the past with contributors Rick Santorum and Newt Gingrich.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Covid-19 vaccination: Is India running out of doses?

    India produces most of the world's jabs but its own vaccination drive appears to be struggling.

  • There's a major Le Creuset sale happening right now—and it's up to half off

    This Factory to Table Le Creuset sale happening right now is stocked with discounts of up to half off on tons of top-notch cookware—but it's going fast.

  • South Korea ruling party suffers crushing defeat in mayoral vote

    South Korea's Democratic Party has suffered a crushing defeat in mayoral elections in Seoul and Busan.

  • More Boeing 737 Max woes: Airlines grounding some planes again due to electrical issue

    Boeing said it recommends 16 airlines temporarily remove certain Max planes due to a potential electrical issue.

  • SC shooting suspect, former NFL player Phillip Adams will undergo CTE brain test

    Exclusive: Phillip Adams’ family has approved for experts in brain trauma to conduct specialized testing. He was accused of killing 5 people in the mass shooting this week in Rock Hill.

  • S&P 500, Dow climb for third day and close at records

    (Reuters) -The S&P 500 and the Dow rose on Friday to close at record highs, posting a third straight weekly rise partly on a lift from growth stocks, with a late-day rally building gains ahead of quarterly earnings season next week. A pullback in the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield from a 14-month high hit in late March encouraged buying in growth.

  • Carolinas, Duke Energy must be intentional and aggressive about modernizing the grid

    Don’t let the Texas grid failure happen in the Carolinas. State and local leaders must push for grid modernization. (Letters to the Editor)

  • Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: Vaccine passports, cleaning guidelines, alcohol & more

    Each week, we’ll offer you a round-up of our noteworthy coronavirus coverage.

  • Rioters ignore pleas for calm as violence flares in Belfast

    Police in Northern Ireland deployed water cannons for the first time in six years Thursday as they tried to disperse protesters who hurled stones, fireworks and gasoline-filled bottles at officers during another night of violence in Belfast. The violence erupted last week as anger over COVID-19 restrictions and post-Brexit trade rules fueled tensions between the Protestant and Catholic communities in Northern Ireland. The latest violence came despite appeals from U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Irish Premier Micheal Martin and U.S. President Joe Biden to calm tensions.

  • Surging Predators rout Red Wings 7-1 for 9th win in 10 games

    Viktor Arvidsson scored three times to lead the surging Nashville Predators in a 7-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. “It’s probably up there for birthdays," said Arvidsson, who had his third career hat trick on the day he turned 28. Juuse Saros stopped 25 saves for the Predators, who have won nine of their last 10 games.

  • Homeless camps at City Hall and Westport dwindle, but not all want to move

    Using federal dollars, the city is providing hotel rooms for up to 500 people.