Honduras: Where climate change and mass migration have created a village of women

They call it the village of women, but the name is not entirely accurate.

There are some young boys and older men, along with a handful in their prime. But officials say women now make up at least 75 per cent of La Cumbre, with dozens of their husbands, brothers and sons having left in search of work in the US. More depart every day, their first stop being the border with Guatemala, marked by the Motagua River, which flashes over the hills like a necklace of jewels.

Life amid these coffee plantations has never been easy. But in recent years, a new challenge has beset villagers: climate change. Locals say that for the last decade there has been insufficient rainfall to ensure a decent harvest. This, on top of fungal blight and the low price of beans, has pushed many to the edge. Thousands have borrowed the $5,000 demanded by a coyote, or people smuggler, to mule them to the United States. That fee is said to be good for three attempts.

Vincente Madrid Norrriega, deputy mayor of Trascerros, the municipality 60 miles west of San Pedro Sula to which La Cumbre belongs, estimates the area’s total population has fallen from 10,000 to 7,000 in the last couple of years. La Cumbre’s has been slashed to 450, from 700 in 2012.

“The migration always used to happen, but over the last two years it’s really increased,” he says, sitting in his office in the neat town centre. “We are worried. We can’t be without people in this area.”

The impact of the sudden departure of 30 per cent of the population has been dramatic. Businesses have shut, shops have closed. “This last year, we had 52 school teachers. Now it’s down to 22 - this is because there are fewer students.”

The migration has been felt in other ways. Parents are upset when their children declare they are leaving, fearful about the dangerous, sometimes deadly journey they are about to undertake. People are saddened when they no longer see their friends. Business owners fear they could be next to go under. And a general sense of ill anxiety hangs over town.

Of those who left, perhaps 200 have returned to the area around Trascerros, either voluntarily or having been deported. In 2018, the US immigration enforcement agency, known as ICE, deported 28,894 Hondurans – the equivalent of 80 people a day.

“The government has abandoned the city. For years we have been asking them to build roads, but they don’t want to help,” says Norrriega.

Honduras is at the very nexus of Central America’s migration crisis. A series of human caravans that last year made their way towards the southern US border were made up overwhelmingly of citizens of this country of 10m people, along with some from El Salvador and Guatemala.

Donald Trump, who has placed a tough anti-immigration policy at the centre of his race-baiting re-election strategy, termed the caravan “an invasion” and warned the people of Honduras via Twitter “our military is waiting for you”.

Such words have not deterred people who sense they have nothing to lose in leaving a place beset by economic problems, with a dire lack of opportunities for young people, and endemic gang violence.

This part of the country has always depended on coffee for its income, but it can no longer do so. Firstly, six years ago, the coffee was struck by fungal blight, then in 2016 the world price for beans plummeted to its lowest since 2006, the result, according to industry experts, of an over production of lower grade coffee, especially by countries such as Brazil.

Now, people are also having to confront extreme weather.

Norrriega says for nine years the weather pattern has shifted, and there has not been enough rain for the beans to completely grow, and they can remain hard. Farmers now need double the amount of beans they previously required to fill a sack to take to market. “It’s climate change. People are talking about it a lot.”

A farmer watches coffee beans affected by the roya fungus at a plantation in Tegucigalpa (AFP/Getty Images) More