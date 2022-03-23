Honea Path man arrested after pitbull dog attack left SC woman needing arms amputated

A Honea Path man was arrested Wednesday and charged with owning a dangerous animal after a 39-year-old woman lost both her arms in a dog attack.

Abbeville County Sheriff’s office identified the man as Justin L. Minor. He is charged with three counts of owning a dangerous animal that attacks and injures a human, rabies control violation and dangerous animal not permitted beyond premises unless restrained.

The dogs were seized by Abbeville Animal Control. They were described as two pitbulls and a mixed breed.

Kyleen Waltman, 39, of Honea Path, suffered bite wounds all over her body, the family said, lost both her arms and colon and may lose her esophagus.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her and her family,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release about the charges..

The attack occurred at about 10:30 a.m. Monday on Ball Road in Honea Path. Waltman was airlifted to Prisma Health Greenville Hospital, where she was in critical but stable condition Wednesday..