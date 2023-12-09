Honesdale resident still waiting for stop sign on Ridge Street, concerned with safety

Joseph Mele was back before Honesdale Council at the Nov. 27 meeting asking about a stop sign he had recommended back in June. The council agreed to investigate the matter at that time out of concern for public safety on Ridge Street where it is met at a blind corner by Vine Street.

Mele said he had checked with borough hall every other month and took it upon himself to canvass neighbors. He said the people he spoke with agreed with the need for a stop sign.

"I had no knowledge of anything going on, I have not seen anyone there ... I don't see anyone checking the speed limit," he said. Ridge Street is on a hill, a direct route from the high school down toward Main. Vine Street meets Ridge about halfway down.

Exasperated, Mele said, "I put up a sign I had painted myself, I took it down ... I was going to buy a sign and do it myself, but I learned I needed to go through the proper channels."

"It's for the safety of the people of the area, we have children, we have adults, we have seniors who walk that street," he noted. "...For the safety of the people, the pedestrians, the children, it's a stop sign. I am not asking for anything more or less."

Council President Michael Augello noted that although Ridge is a borough street, a stop sign must be cleared by the Pennsylvania Department Of Transportation, which involves an engineering study for sight distances. He apologized on behalf of the borough that the wrong intersection was investigated, which they only recently discovered.

The president welcomed Mele to call the borough hall and check for progress. "It still must go through state bureaucracy before they approve it or disapprove it," Augello said. "It is not a situation where the borough can just put a stop sign in place. It does not work that way."

Councilor James Hamill interjected, "I think this is very indicative of some of the dysfunction we have had... We have committees that meet monthly and should go through those agenda items that are brought to us by members of the pubic ... and those committees are not always—and I take the blame for the committees I serve on too—as forthright and top of the ball as they need to be. You deserve better from us," he said, speaking to Mele. "This thing needs to go up yesterday and we need to find a way to say 'yes,' even if that is determined by a process through PennDOT or anybody else, we should expedite that process."

Hamill advised having a plan for Mele by the next day and letting him know.

"This can go on for months," Augello cautioned. "We can do our homework and report to PennDOT, and it takes them four to six months to respond to us." He said they will need the neighbors to agree to any changes. He said that the process to install a caution light would be controlled by PennDOT as well.

