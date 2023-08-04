Honesdale woman sentenced to state prison for homicide by vehicle while DUI

Aug. 3—A Honesdale woman who admitted she was driving under the influence when she hit and killed a motorcyclist last summer will spend up to a decade in state prison.

Wayne County President Judge Janine Edwards sentenced Jade A. Stauffer, 33, to five to 10 years behind bars in the death of Gabriel Wagner.

The 32-year-old Honesdale man was killed Aug. 11 when Stauffer's Kia Forte crossed over the double yellow lines on state Route 670 in Honesdale and collided head-on with his Suzuki DR 200 motorcycle.

Stauffer told police at the scene she swerved into the opposite lane to avoid a deer preparing to jump over the guardrail into her path and, while she saw the motorcycle, had no time to swerve back before hitting it.

Stauffer sought treatment after the crash, and police obtained a search warrant for her hospital medical records for Aug. 11. A blood screen showed she had both amphetamines and cannabinoids in her system.

Investigators also obtained a search warrant for the Kia.

Data retrieved from the vehicle's airbag control module indicated she was driving almost 80 mph five seconds before the collision, nearly 85 mph two seconds before impact and just over 71 mph when she hit the motorcycle.

Stauffer pleaded guilty June 15 to homicide by vehicle while DUI, along with a separate DUI count. Prosecutors dropped more than a dozen other charges, included aggravated assault by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter.

