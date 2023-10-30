We need an honest debate about pensions

What is a pension? It’s a simple question without a simple answer. That ambiguity contributes to a situation where too many people could end up with retirement incomes that fall short of what they want.

Changing the way we talk about some pensions could help address that risk.

Part of the reason it’s hard to define “pension” is that different people in Britain have different arrangements to fund their retirements.

Some – mostly older workers and people in the public sector – have defined benefit (DB) pensions that will pay out a particular amount every year. This is where my company, Pension Insurance Corporation (PIC), operates and secures retirement incomes for hundreds of thousands of people.

But other people have defined contribution (DC) pensions that don’t offer any guarantees because they’re really just savings pots that people will one day have to spend to support themselves in retirement.

The value of those pots and the lifestyles they’ll support are fundamentally uncertain and depend on how much gets paid into the pots and the performance of the things they’re invested in.

The difference between DB and DC is hugely important but often overlooked, hidden under the blanket term “pensions”.

DB schemes are a product of a very different, paternalistic, approach to pension provision dating back many decades.

The change from having pension scheme trustees manage everything to the individual having to oversee their own savings is more profound, both for companies and employees, than many people realise.

Britain is in the middle of a generational shift around retirement funding as we transfer responsibility and uncertainty to individuals.

This huge change hasn’t been set out clearly to the public and not enough people fully appreciate the fact that they’re now responsible for managing the money that will provide for them in retirement. The way we talk about “pensions” is part of the problem.

At PIC, we’ve been carrying out research and campaigns with our colleagues to explore engagement with their own pensions. Like most employers today, we offer our staff a DC scheme. We’ve run surveys and focus groups to find out how we can help them get the best out of their retirement savings.

The results of that exercise are set out in a report we’re publishing on Monday, which highlights uncertainty about the meaning of the word “pension”.

For a lot of people, “pension” means a certain income in retirement. Yet their DC pensions can’t offer that certainty. All someone saving into a DC scheme can really hope to do to maximise their chances of a good retirement income by saving as much as they can, is make sure they’re not paying too much in fees and try to pick an investment strategy that suits their needs.

Not enough people in DC schemes do these things. Too many people don’t keep up-to-date records of old pensions, check fees or make active choices about investments and risk.

Our research shows that employers can make a big difference, educating and encouraging their employees to engage with their retirement funds.

Small interventions like awareness campaigns and staff surveys, combined with motivational, practical discussions in the workplace, can move the dial.

The share of our employees who reviewed their pension arrangements “within the last month” doubled over the course of our internal awareness campaign. The number of employees who have never reviewed their pensions fell too.

A key lesson from our research is the way pensions and savings are described can be an obstacle to a better understanding of the reality of retirement funding today.

Calling a DC scheme a “pension” makes it harder for some people to understand that they have a pot of cash that they need to manage and maximise, highlighting that no one else will do that for them.

So we should change the way we talk about retirement.

Let’s stop calling DC schemes “pensions” and call them what they are: retirement funds. Changing Britain’s language around this issue would bring us closer to countries such as the US, where everyone knows what’s in their 401(k) account, or Australia, where workers pay close attention to their “super” (from superannuation) fund.

Britain has made a huge shift in the systems we use to fund retirement savings. We now need a huge cultural shift to match it.

Finding a new way to talk about defined contribution pensions, with employers taking a lead in financial education, would allow Britain to have a more honest and informed conversation about retirement funding.

Tracy Blackwell is CEO of Pension Insurance Corporation

