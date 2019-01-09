An Honest Review of Apple's $160 AirPods

Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) wireless AirPods went on sale over two years ago, yet they still sold out at most stores this past holiday season. In fact, stores selling out of AirPods has been on an ongoing theme since they first came out in December 2016. Apple can't seem to make the headphones fast enough.





The AirPods come in a small plastic box, about the size of a package of dental floss. To charge the AirPods, you put them in the box and plug your charger into the box via a small portal in the bottom. Each charge gives you up to five hours of listening time. This might seem like an inconvenience, but charging them just 15 minutes gives you three hours of battery life. In addition, the charging box itself gives you a total of more than 24 hours of listening time so you don't have to keep plugging it into the wall.





I have to admit I scoffed at the design and price of the $160 AirPods up until a few months ago. At that point, I had heard so many rave reviews about the product that my curiosity got the better of me. A week later, the headphones I was using at the time broke, and I knew it was time. I was about to do something I never thought I would do: spend $160 on plastic headphones.

A woman wears AirPods in her ear in an Apple advertisement. More

Apple's AirPods have been a hot seller this holiday season. Image source: Apple.

What I like about AirPods

Hands down the best thing about the AirPods is that you can move around with ease since they connect to your phone via Bluetooth. The first day I used my AirPods, it was a strange feeling to get up and walk around and still hear my phone's audio. It's so freeing to clean my room, fix my lunch, or workout without having to lug around my iPhone X or deal with a tangled mess of headphone wires.

If I leave my phone in the kitchen downstairs, my AirPods stay connected even if I walk outside or walk upstairs to my room. Apple didn't publish an official range for the AirPods, but I've even checked the mail without being disconnected, although the connection did get spotty briefly. For reference, the general consensus is the most Bluetooth headphones on the market right now have a range of about 33 feet before connection gets spotty.





The second best thing about AirPods is that they connect instantly and automatically to your device. When you put them in your ears, you will hear a tone that indicates they have connected with your phone. I've never had to wait for them to pair up to my iPhone. As soon as the pods are in your ears, they're ready to go.

Since they're headphones, I have to mention the sound quality, which is perfectly fine to me. I would say the sound quality is as good or better than the sound quality on past Apple headphones.

What I don't like about AirPods

The obvious thing to dislike about the AirPods is that you have to charge them. This was the main reason I was sure I would never like AirPods. As a writer, I listen to music, podcasts, or YouTube videos nearly all day because background noise helps me focus.

Five hours seems like a short lifespan when you're used to traditional wired headphones. However, while charging my headphones isn't ideal, it also has been less of a hassle than I originally imagined. When my headphones are charging, I simply use my phone's built-in speakers since I work from home. If I'm working from a coffee shop, it's typically not for more than a few hours, so my AirPods would last the full work session anyway.