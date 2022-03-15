‘I honestly don’t care’: Shawn Mendes breaks silence on split with Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes is breaking his silence about his much publicized romance with Camila Cabello.

The two music stars were in a seemingly serious relationship that actually flourished during the COVID lockdowns. The two spent much of the time in Miami, where the former Fifth Harmony member grew up.

The famous pair ended things in November 2021, shortly after Mendes accompanied Cabello on the “Cinderella” red carpet at Vizcaya Gardens and those who love and follow them were shocked at the sudden split.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” said their mutual posts. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends.”

When asked about all the scrutiny, Mendes dealt it straight to the music magazine.

“I honestly don’t care,” the 23-year-old musician told Billboard, which added in the article that he “shrugged” after his response.

The pop stars, who collaborated on such hits as “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and “Señorita,” still share a dog, Tarzan.