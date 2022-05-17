Honetschlager files for Nicollet County sheriff

May 17—ST. PETER — Mankato police officer Chad Honetschlager filed his candidacy for Nicollet County sheriff.

Sheriff Dave Lange also filed Tuesday, the first day of candidate filings. The filing period runs until May 31.

Nicollet County Sheriff's Department investigator Marc Chadderdon also previously announced he is running for sheriff.

Honetschlager has been with the Mankato police for five years. Prior to that, he spent 12 years as a volunteer reserve deputy for the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office and five years as a reserve officer for the Mankato Police Department.

Before he was in law enforcement, Honetschlager was in sales and project management positions. He said in a press release that his nontraditional journey into law enforcement "is unique and brings a fresh perspective at a time when it is needed most."

He said his goals include improving relationships between the residents of Nicollet County and the Sheriff's Office.

Lange has served as sheriff for the past 20 years.