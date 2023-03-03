Mama June, host Nick Cannon and Honey Boo Boo

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson was the passenger in a three-mile car chase that ultimately led to the arrest of her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell.

According to Page Six, Carswell fled police when they ran the tags of his Dodge Charger in front of a gas station in Monroe County, Georgia, and learned Carswell had warrants tied to his name.

The post Honey Boo Boo Reportedly Involved In Car Chase With Police Leading To Boyfriend’s Arrest appeared first on Blavity.

When an officer attempted to make a traffic stop, Carswell sped away with Thompson in the passenger seat.

Per authorities, the vehicle sped north and eventually stopped after police used a PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver, spinning the car and disabling it.

Carswell was arrested for DUI, fleeing police and outstanding warrants. Passenger Julian Malik Divon Williams, 24, was also arrested on outstanding warrants, Page Six reports.

According to TV Insider, Thompson was reportedly picked up from Monroe County Jail by her sister and guardian, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon. The Toddlers and Tiaras alum was not charged in the case.

Thompson has been dating Carswell for two years. In 2021, she opened up about their relationship in an interview with Teen Vogue, calling Carswell her “only friend.”

“To be honest, I do not have many friends. At all,” she said. “Because I feel like folks are so much like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m friends with Honey Boo Boo. I don’t trust nobody really, so I don’t have friends.”

Thompson has even defended her relationship from naysayers, telling Entertainment Tonight, “The two most things that everybody is always talking about is our age gap and definitely because he’s Black and I’m white and we’re an interracial couple.”

“I don’t care,” she said. “Because, like, at the end of the day, my sister approves, his mom approves, and we’re happy, so what fans got to say or what haters got to say I don’t really care.”