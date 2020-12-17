'Honey Boy' director supports FKA twigs in Shia LaBeouf case: 'Sending my love'

Christi Carras
The &#x27;Honey Boy&#x27; team posing for a group photo
Lucas Hedges, left, Noah Jupe, Alma Har'el and Shia LaBeouf of "Honey Boy" at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

"Honey Boy" director Alma Har'el is showing her support for FKA twigs and domestic-violence victims after the British musician accused Shia LaBeouf of physical and emotional abuse.

In a Thursday statement to Variety, Har'el said she has "deep respect for" FKA twigs, who filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf last week seeking damages for sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress.

The filmmaker directed FKA twigs and LaBeouf in 2019's "Honey Boy," a semiautobiographical drama the latter wrote while in rehab about his toxic rise as a child star and abusive relationship with his father.

“I have a deep respect for FKA twigs’ courage and resilience," Har'el said. "Reading what she endured left me heartbroken and I stand with her in solidarity. I’m sending my love to her ... [and] all victims of domestic violence, and everyone who is trying to stop cycles of abuse."

Har'el also named another ex-girlfriend of LaBeouf's who has accused the actor of abuse. The Times has opted not to identify this person because of the nature of her claims and because she could not be reached for comment.

Last week, Australian singer-songwriter Sia also voiced her admiration for FKA twigs, claiming that she too had "been hurt emotionally" by LaBeouf, with whom she collaborated on the music video for her 2015 hit "Elastic Heart."

In response to FKA twigs, LaBeouf said, "Many of these allegations are not true," but added, "I owe these women the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done.”

According to FKA twigs' suit, which includes graphic accounts of violence, LaBeouf allegedly threatened her, attempted to strangle her, slammed her against a car and locked her in a room when she tried to escape their home, among other transgressions.

"As a filmmaker and an artist, I am drawn to stories that help us develop empathy for the messy parts of the human condition," Har'el continued in her statement. "Like many of Shia’s collaborators and fans who battled substance abuse, suffered childhood trauma, and face mental illness, I am painfully aware of my past investment in his recovery.

"I want to send a clear message today that none of the above should excuse, minimize, or rationalize domestic violence."

After premiering at the Sundance Film Festival last year, "Honey Boy" received a heap of accolades and awards buzz, especially for Har'el and young star Noah Jupe, who played a victim of child abuse based on LaBeouf's personal experiences.

"I’m grateful that survivors of childhood trauma have seen some aspects of themselves in 'Honey Boy' and might feel less alone in their pain," Har'el said. "I hope that they don’t take these events as a discouraging moment in their own recovery."

"I will be donating ... to FreeFrom, the National Domestic Violence Hotline, and Sistah Space," she added. "I support and encourage victims in similar situations to speak up and seek help so they can create a path to safety and the healthy relationship they deserve.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

