‘Honey Buns Bandit’ nabbed after string of gas station robberies, Arkansas police say

A man accused of using Honey Buns to help him rob gas stations across Arkansas was caught during a getaway, police say.

The recent string of three robberies all had one thing in common: The suspect pretended to buy Honey Buns and would steal cash when clerks opened the register drawer, police say.

The Conway Police Department put out an alert for other law enforcement agencies to be on the look out for similar crimes.

When the suspect— deemed by police as the “Honey Bun Bandit” — tried a similar ruse, the police were prepared.

On Wednesday, a man purchased a Honey Bun at a gas station in nearby Morrilton, knocked a glass shield off the counter and grabbed cash from an open register, police say. A description of the suspect and a white Chevrolet Tahoe getaway car was sent to area police departments.

Conway detectives posted up along Interstate 40, which connects the two towns, and soon spotted the vehicle. They followed it until North Little Rock, where Arkansas State Police pulled over the driver.

Mark Anthony Persley, 49, was arrested and faces charges of aggravated robbery, robbery and theft, according to court records.

He was in jail and does not have an attorney listed.

Police say another woman was taken into custody, but no charges are listed in court records.

